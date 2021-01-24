Call of Duty: Mobile’s upcoming burst AR is called FR .556

It can be unlocked by all players for free.

Activision revealed the new burst assault rifle set to arrive in Call of Duty: Mobile’s 2021 season one yesterday. Named the FR .556, it will become the second burst AR in the mobile game.

CoD: Mobile’s upcoming season is called season one instead of 14 as the devs have reset the seasonal count. Activision said that it did this to keep the seasonal count simple. COD: Mobile’s season one 2021 is called New Order.

🪂📦 New weapon incoming!



🆕💥 The new, yet familiar weapon FR .556 is coming to #CODMobile early next week in the new season! pic.twitter.com/x378b8iEUH — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 23, 2021

Related: Call of Duty: Mobile to get exclusive multiplayer map in season one

What are the stats of the FR .556?

Here are the basic stats of the rifle. These can be changed through the different attachments available in Gunsmith.

Damage: 41

Accuracy: 60

Range: 60

Fire Rate: 65

Mobility: 77

Control: 55

Screengrab via Activision

When will the FR .556 release?

It will release with the upcoming season one on Jan. 26 and will be available through the battle pass.

Activision has confirmed that the weapon will be available in tier 21 of the free battle pass for all players. A blueprint version can also be unlocked at tier 50 of the premium pass.

Related: When will Call of Duty: Mobile season one 2021 begin?

Other than the FR .556, another weapon will also be dropping into CoD: Mobile in New Order. It could be a marksman rifle and will be unlockable through a seasonal mission. A new mode and map are also coming to the mobile game.