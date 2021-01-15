When will Call of Duty: Mobile season 14 begin?

A new map and mode could be on its way.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 14 is right around the corner. Recently, Activision released a public test build, which is likely being used to test out upcoming features coming to the game.

While nothing has been confirmed for CODM's season 14 yet, players can expect a new map and mode to drop with it.

The new map could be Rebirth, which was present in a public test built by Activision in December 2020. The company has usually released all features of a test build within the next two seasons. Hence, the map, which is set in an urban mall surrounded by buildings could be coming to CoD: Mobile in season 14.

The new mode is a revised version of the Attack of the Undead but with 20 players. It is present in the January public test build. In this mode, players are split into survivors and the undead. The survivors’ objective is to survive until the time runs out. The undead, on the other hand, have to kill the survivors.

When will Call of Duty: Mobile's season 14 start?

Call of Duty: Mobile's 14th season will likely begin on Jan. 26 at 6pm CT.

This is because the in-game countdown for season 13 will end on Jan. 25 at 6pm CT. The new season usually begins 24 hours after the previous one ends. The content update for season 14, however, should be available as the 13th season ends.