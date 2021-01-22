Call of Duty: Mobile’s Season 1 2021 is called New Order

Two new weapons, a map, and some modes are coming to the game.

With season 13 of Call of Duty: Mobile coming to an end soon, Activision has started dropping teasers for the first season of 2021. CODM’s season one will be called New Order, the company revealed in a community update today.

Activision has decided to refresh the seasonal count in CoD: Mobile from this season, so the upcoming season will be called season one instead of 14. The company has made this move to keep the seasonal count “clean and easy to understand.”

Season one is expected to begin on Jan. 26. Activision said it will be revealing the season’s features through social media posts and teasers in the coming days.

What is coming to Call of Duty: Mobile in season one?

So far, two new weapons, a new map, and a mode have been confirmed to be coming in New Order.

The two new weapons were revealed through teasers earlier this week. Based on the teasers, the weapons look like the Famas burst rifle and the SKS marksman rifle. Activision has said that the burst assault rifle will be available in the season one battle pass. The other weapon can be unlocked through a seasonal challenge.

Activision confirmed in the community update today a new map is coming to CODM. This is likely called Rebirth, a new Call of Duty: Mobile exclusive multiplayer map. It is a medium-sized map set in the marketplace of an abandoned city. The company had tested the map on a public test server in December 2020.

The Attack of the Undead mode has been confirmed to be returning in the upcoming season. A few changes have been made to the mode, though, as it will now feature 20 players. Activision also confirmed that a new battle royale mode is coming to the game. This will be revealed in the coming days.