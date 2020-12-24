New map called Rebirth could be coming to CoD: Mobile season 14

Even though Call of Duty: Mobile’s 13th season just started, a new map that will likely release in season 14 has been leaked.

The public test build that Activision unveiled last week contained a lot of exciting new features such as maps and modes. While most of these have found their way into the game with the season 13 content update, one of the maps in the public test build hasn’t been released.

This is the Rebirth map. It is set in the middle of an urban area surrounded by buildings. Players could play the team deathmatch mode on the medium-sized map in the public test build. Although it shares the same name, this map is different from the new Rebirth map in CoD: Warzone.

Activision usually releases a public test build every two seasons to test out upcoming features to the game. As the Rebirth map wasn’t released in season 13, it will likely be released in the 14th season.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s 14th season will begin in late January. Until then, players can enjoy season 13 that has introduced new weapons, modes, maps, snowboards on Isolated, and more to the game.

There are a lot of things to look forward to this season. This includes a new mode called Grind along with the featured event for this season, called On the Brink. A new perk, Restock, will also be dropping into CODM in early January.