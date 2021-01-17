Activision teases new Call of Duty: Mobile weapon

Activision has confirmed two new weapons will be coming to Call of Duty: Mobile in the upcoming season. Today, the company unveiled a teaser for one of these guns.

The teaser shows the silhouette of a gun that looks like the Famas from other Call of Duty titles. It is a burst assault rifle and, if released, will become the second one in the game after the M16.

🆕 A new weapon is approaching!

🤔❓ Can you guess what it is?



🔜 Coming in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/wXtg3GR612 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 16, 2021

Activision still hasn’t confirmed the other weapon that will be coming to the game. In a community update, however, Activision revealed that a marksman rifle is releasing “very soon.” This could be an indication that the other weapon in the upcoming season will be a marksman rifle.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s first season of 2021 will not be called season 14. Activision has said that it will be refreshing the seasonal count from this year. The new season, which will likely begin on Jan. 26, will be called season one.

CoD: Mobile’s season one could also bring a new map and mode to the game. The Attack of the Undead may be coming back as a 20-player mode. This mode was playable in a public test build which was released last week.

The new map could be called Rebirth. It was revealed before the 13th season last month but hasn’t been released. The medium-sized map is set in an urban marketplace surrounded by skyscrapers.