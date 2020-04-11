Call of Duty: Mobile teases new map could be coming to the game

Call of Duty: Mobile could be getting a new map soon. In a Twitter post by Activision today, a photo of a new map was uploaded, and it looks similar to Modern Warfare 2’s Rust.

The photo was uploaded with the caption “if you know, you know.” Fans have since been speculating how the tease looks similar to the Rust map of Modern Warfare.

Here is the photo uploaded by Call of Duty: Mobile:

Image via Activision

Here is the Rust map in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare:

Image via Activision

The towers in both maps look very similar and hence, the Rust multiplayer map may likely arrive in CoD Mobile soon.

Fans won’t have to wait long, however, to know if Rust is indeed coming to Call of Duty: Mobile. Activision will be releasing a public test build for the game next week. The public test build will include features from the game’s next update. Players will likely find out whether the map will be coming to the game or not with the test build’s release.

Rust is a comparatively smaller multiplayer map that was released in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Recently, it dropped with season two in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as well.