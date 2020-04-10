Call of Duty: Mobile to release public test build next week

Upcoming features to the game will be available in the build.

Activision will be releasing a public test build for Call of Duty: Mobile next week, the developer revealed in a community update post today. The post has since been removed but the information regarding the public test build is still available on the game’s official Discord server.

The public test build is a beta version for CoD Mobile’s next update. Players will be able to get their hands on the upcoming features for the game before they’re officially released.

While a release date hasn’t been revealed, Activision has said that the beta will be coming out sometime next week. The company asked players to keep a eye on the Reddit and Discord handles of Call of Duty: Mobile for more information.

The public test build is used to find any bugs and receive feedback on the upcoming features. The developers use this information to fix or change certain things before a global release.

While fans wait for the public test build to find out what content Activision will be bringing in the next update, Easter Egg events are live in CoD Mobile. This includes the Easter prop hunt, battle royale Easter egg event, and the Easter egg collection event. Players can grab exciting rewards through the events, including weapons, skins, and more.