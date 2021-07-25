Best Wigglytuff build in Pokémon UNITE

Pokémon UNITE takes elements from a lot of different MOBAs, including the weird playable characters that don’t really have a role but still manage to work when in the hand of a competent player.

Wigglytuff has a lot going for it, but doesn’t really have one element that really makes it stand out on the roster if you aren’t looking closely.

Instead of being a Supporter that specializes in one thing, Wigglytuff can do a little of basically everything you want. It can slow enemies, put them to sleep, stun them, and a lot more. It is surprisingly technical too, which means once you master the art of using the Tuff, you can set up your team for basically anything.

You can grab Wigglytuff from the Unite Battle Commission shop for 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems, and you might want to take it straight into practice mode so you can work out exactly how to best use each of its moves.

So if you are ready to play what might be the single strangest character currently in the game, here is the best build you can default to for Wigglytuff.

Items

Held Items

Shell Bell

The whole point of playing Wigglytuff is to be as annoying as possible for as long as you can, which means you want to sustain your HP while doing so. Since the Fairy-type is a Special Attacker, the Shell Bell provides you with some great health regeneration while you tank hits for your team.

Leftovers

You don’t need to stack HP buffing items, but there also isn’t a reason you can’t. Leftovers will give you more regen, while also boosting your max HP at the start of the game and potentially letting you live even longer.

Alternatively, you could use the Wise Glasses or a defensive item like the Assault Vest if you don’t want to focus too much on HP.

Float Stone

Since your goal is moving around and being close to your team, the Float Stone does a good job facilitating a roaming support strategy. You might want to swap this out for a defensive item if you aren’t roaming, but there isn’t any harm in trying it out early.

Battle Items

Eject Button

Wigglytuff is another slow Pokémon that benefits from having the Eject Button as a way to engage enemies or escape from tight spots. You can also use it in tandem with Sing and potentially put more Pokémon to sleep by blinking forward using the item.

However, the bulky Pokémon can use pretty much any item in the game effectively including a Potion, X Attack, and Fluffy Tail.

Moves

Level One: Pound

As always, go with the basic offensive option to help your laning partner take down wild Pokémon faster. Pound is relatively strong too, so you might be able to surprise your opponents if you catch them by surprise.

Defense Curl is a good utility move though.

Level Four: Dazzling Gleam

Adding a reliable stun that does decent damage to the arsenal is always a good call, which makes Dazzling Gleam a pretty obvious pick unless you just really want to initiate fights with Rollout instead.

Upgrade (Level 10): Also decreases the movement speed of opposing Pokémon for a short time when the first hit of this move deals damage to them

Level 10: Sing

Wigglytuff’s bread and butter. This will be the key to starting most interactions and landing a solid Sing on one or more enemies can seal an entire teamfight in an instant. Even if you can’t put them to sleep, slowing them down might be enough to let your teammates catch your opponent off guard.

Upgrade (Level 12): Increases the length of time that opposing Pokémon stay asleep

Level Nine: Star Recital

This is one of the most situational Unite Moves in the game, but that isn’t a bad thing. Being able to give you allies shields, remove their status conditions, and make them immune to certain effects is just another point on Wigglytuff’s teamfight resume.