The best Water types in Pokémon Go

These are some of the strongest Pokémon in the game.

Pokémon Go provides players with the opportunity to capture their favorite Pokémon species from the franchise’s many generations.

Each unique Pokémon has different abilities and statistics, which can be confusing for players to know the best choice to take into battle against other players or in raids.

The available Pokémon can be broken down into 18 different types. Much like in the traditional console games, each type will be more or less effective depending on the Pokémon type you are facing.

For this list, we are going to focus on Water Pokémon, which are super effective against Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokémon. There are plenty of Water Pokémon to choose from currently in the game, but some stand out from the rest.

Here are the best Water-type species in Pokémon Go.

Best Water-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

Kyogre

Image via Nintendo

The Pokémon Go community unanimously agrees that Kyogre is the strongest Water Pokémon in the game. The generation-three legendary Pokémon boasts a max CP of 4652, giving it sufficient durability while in battle.

Kyogre can deal devastating damage using both Fast and Charged moves. The best combination is Waterfall as a Fast move and Hydro Pump as a Charged move. This will give you the highest damage output to tear through the tankier Rock and Ground-type defenders.

If you’re lucky enough to have already caught Kyogre or can find and complete a raid to acquire the Pokémon, then this is the best choice of Water types to level up and take into battle.

Mega Blastoise

Image via Nintendo

One of the more recent introductions to Pokémon Go has been Mega Evolutions. These final evolutions for different Pokémon have quickly become some of the strongest in the game, and Mega Blastoise is no exception.

Boasting a maximum CP of 4455, Mega Blastoise’s strength increases in the rain. Watergun is the Fast move worth taking on Mega Blastoise to pair with the Legacy Charge move Hydro Cannon that can deal massive damage.

Swampert

Image via Nintendo

While not statistically one of the strongest Water Pokémon in the game, Swampert’s value comes from its unique circumstance of having only one weakness: Grass types. Any other type should be an even or favorable matchup for the third-generation starter.

As far as abilities go, to use Swampert effectively, it’s worth sticking with Water Gun and the Legacy Charge move Hydro Cannon. These are two of the most powerful moves any water Pokémon can learn and most definitely the best for Swampert. If the matchup calls for it, however, Swampert has the ability to learn Mud Shot and Earthquake, giving it the utility to take down Electric Pokémon with ease.

For a Water Pokémon with versatility, there’s no looking past Swampert. Due to its unique abilities, this species could be the perfect addition to your team.