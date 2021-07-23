Best Lucario Build in Pokémon Unite

This should help you get started.

The highly anticipated MOBA Pokémon Unite is finally here for Switch players, launching with plenty of fan-favorite Pokémon to take into battle.

One of the most popular choices right now is Lucario. This species is a melee fighter perfect for high-speed aggressive gameplay, with plenty of choices when it comes to picking abilities to chase down and eliminate the opposition.

Given the game’s recent launch, many players are still in the process of learning each Pokémon and picking the right build for them. Here is the best way to build Lucario if you’d like to make the most of the species’ aggressive high damage kit.

The best build for Lucario in Pokémon Unite

Items

Held Item

Before you get into the game you’ll want to make sure you select the right item for Lucario to hold in-game. While there is a variety available, two of them stand out above the rest.

Muscle Band: This grants more damage for Lucario’s basic attacks to opponents who have high health, giving him a slight advantage going into battles agaisnt tanky targets.

Attack Weight: For those who play an aggressive point-scoring focused playstyle, Attack Weight is the perfect item that will increase Lucario’s attack damage upon scoring a goal.

Float Stone: If you’ve got the third carry item slot unlocked, taking Float Stone grants more mobility and some extra attack damage.

Battle Item

Similar to Held Items, Lucario needs a Battle Item that compliments his aggressive playstyle. You may want to choose between these two depending on your trainer level.

Potion: For new players and those below level 11, Potion is a safe pick for Lucario. Upon activation, the Pokémon’s health will be restored by a small amount.

Eject Button: Once you reach level 11 and have unlocked this item you’ll have to use it over the rest. Eject Button will send Lucario quickly in the direction that you designate, allowing him further mobility to get in and out of combat quickly.

Moves

Level one: Quick Attack

This decision is less important as you will receive the alternative move Meteor Mash at level three. But selecting Quick Attack first offers Lucario an early way to maneuver the map and hop over walls in his path.

Level five: Power-Up Punch

With Lucario’s key feature being to quickly move in and take out his targets, Power-Up Punch is the perfect tool. While it may hinder the Pokémon’s movement speed while charging, it can unleash explosive damage and quickly take down enemies when fully charged.

Level seven: Bone Rush

The final decision you’ll get in moves is between Bone Rush and Close Combat. Bone Rush is the obvious choice as it compliments Lucario’s mobile playstyle, while Close Combat forces the player to remain in place while they unleash a barrage of punches.

Level nine: Aura Cannon

At level nine, players will get access to Lucario’s ultimate move Aura Cannon. This long-range ability is great to assist teammates from afar or taking down fleeing enemies.