Best Dark-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Dark-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go are among some of the best in the game. With a variety of different forms, dual-type, and single-type Pokémon to choose from, there’s going to be something to suit every player’s needs.

In Pokémon Go, Dark-type Pokémon are powerful against Psychic and Ghost-type enemies, but they’re vulnerable to Fighting, Fairy, and Bug-type moves.

With the massive range of Pokémon species available in the game spanning generations one to five of the console titles, there are plenty of Dark-type Pokémon to choose from and some popular choices that can be caught and added to your team.

Here are the Dark-types available in Pokémon Go.

Top five Dark-type species in Pokémon Go

Mega Houndoom

Mega Evolutions are by far the most powerful Pokémon of all types of Pokémon—and fortunately, there are multiple Dark-type Mega Pokémon. The most powerful of these is Mega Houndoom, boasting an extremely impressive attack with adequate durability to pair with it.

One of Houndoom’s most impressive attributes is its high damage per second that can quickly dispose of enemies. The best combination of attacks to facilitate this high damage is to take the Fire-type fast move Fire Fang with the Dark-type charge move Foul Play. While a combination of types will get the highest damage output, there are multiple options with similar damage of both Fire-type and Dark-type moves, such as swapping Foul Play for Snarl and Fire Fang with Flamethrower.

The best matchups for Mega Houndoom are against Psychic or Grass-type enemies, but there are plenty of other matchups that it will excel in. While Houndoon boasts no critical weakness, it would be wise to steer clear of Fighting and Water-type matchups as there will be a slight damage increase for oncoming attacks.

While Mega Evolutions are a timed state that will revert back to their base form once complete, these Pokémon are also the perfect way to quickly decimate enemies, which makes Houndoom one of the best Dark-type Pokémon in the game.

Mega Gyarados

While Gyarados isn’t traditionally a Dark-type Pokémon, once it’s evolved into its Mega Evolution, Gyarados gains the Dark-type stat to match its Water-type. This is the perfect Mega Evolution, boasting an extremely well-rounded stat allocation with high damage and HP.

When preparing for battle, there are few matchups you’ll want to avoid, including Electric, Fighting, Fairy, and Grass-type opponents. But there are plenty of matchups where Mega Gyarados excels, like against Psychic, Dark, Fire, and Ghost-type enemies.

In terms of offense, Gyarados needs to pair types to get the highest damage output and the best of these pairings comes with Bite and Aqua Tail. Together, these two moves can output over 20 damage per second and over 1,200 total damage output. Alongside Mega Gyarados’ Dark and Water-type attacks, the Pokémon also boasts a range of Dragon-type moves.

Mega Gyarados is an odd addition to this list since Gyarados itself doesn’t have a Dark-type stat. But it does still have access to Dark-type moves and within its Mega Evolved form, it’s one of the best Dark-type Pokémon in the game.

Darkrai

Although it’s not currently available to be caught in the game, Darkrai had to take a spot on this list since it’s the most powerful pure Dark-type Pokémon in the game. This fourth-generation legendary Pokémon is tailor-made as an attacker that can be caught with an extremely high CP.

The best attacks for Darkrai are the fast move Snarl and the charge move Dark Pulse. Together, these can decimate enemies in both favorable and neutral matchups. Outside of this, Darkrai can learn the charge move Focus Blast, which is the perfect way to take on other Dark-type encounters, and the Ghost-type move Shadow Ball.

Darkrai doesn’t have many weaknesses or resistances in matchups. These Pokémon is weak to Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type moves but resists Psychic, Dark, and Ghost-types.

Similar to Mega Evolutions, legendary Pokémon in the game have their limits and aren’t usable in some battle modes. But in terms of pure strength, Darkrai is the perfect Dark-type addition to any team.

Honchkrow

Without requiring any special form, Honchkrow is an exceptional Dark-type Pokémon with great damage output and few weaknesses. This Pokémon is an attacker and one of its few floors is its low defense stat. But this is made up for by its high HP.

As a Dark and Flying-type Pokémon, Honchkrow excels against Ground and Psychic-type opponents. Those are the perfect matchups where it can quickly dispose of enemies before being taken out itself.

When gearing up for a battle, the best moves to take are Snarl and Brave Bird. Together, these moves output the most damage. Sky Attack is a great substitute if no Charge TMs are available. The main thing to keep in mind is that Snarl is a must-have fast move for Honchkrow to deal the best damage.

If you’re after a widely available Dark-type Pokémon, Honchkrow is the perfect addition to any team.

Tyranitar

One of the most popular Pokémon on this list, Tyranitar is a dual-type species boasting both Rock and Dark typings. Tyranitar is extremely well-rounded, which allows it to grind out matchups against enemies in a range of different matchups.

There are a few types that Tyranitar is weak to, but the one that should be avoided at all costs is Fighting-type enemies. In these matchups, Tyranitar will take 256 percent damage, putting it at a huge disadvantage. The best matchups for Tyranitar are against Psychic, Dark, Fire, and Flying-type enemies, among others.

For Tyranitar’s offense, there are three different movesets that will produce similar results and can be altered depending on your needs. First, the mixed-type offense that generates the most damage features the fast move Bite with the Rock-type charge move Stone Edge. If you want a Dark-type offense, however, then Stone Edge can be swapped for Crunch. The third combination is made up of a Rock-type offense with the legacy fast move Smack Down alongside Stone Edge.

Tyranitar is a great option as a Dark-type Pokémon, as well as a Rock-type. If you want a Pokémon that can fill both of these roles on a team, then Tyranitar is the best choice.