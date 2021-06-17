Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) APK and OBB download links for Android

After being banned almost 10 months ago, PUBG Mobile has come back to India under a new name, Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game has been released in early access.

The two games are almost identical with a few differences. While the global version is published by Tencent, Battlegrounds Mobile India is published by Krafton. It doesn’t have red blood, and refers to the battlefield as a “virtual playground.” Instead of kills in the game, all eliminations are called “finishes” or “defeats.” Players will also be asked to confirm if they’re above 18 years old when the game is opened. This can easily be changed through the settings, though.

Players will also be able to transfer their data from the original version of PUBG Mobile. This includes all skins, progress, and other items.

Download Links

The APK file’s size is 71.93 MBs while the OBB file is 636.46 MBs. Additional data including maps, skins, and textures will be downloaded when the game is opened. Players can select what features they want to download.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android?

Download and extract the APK and OBB files.

Once this is done, locate them on your device.

Click on the APK file to begin the installation process. You may need to enable the installation of apps from unknown sources in the settings, however.

The OBB file, on the other hand, has to be copied to the following location: Android > OBB > com.pubg.imobile. If this folder doesn’t exist, create it with the same name.

Open Battlegrounds Mobile India, login, and enjoy.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India due to data privacy concerns. While announcing Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton said that data privacy and security are a “top priority” for it. The South Korean company added that it will be working with “partners” to comply with local laws.