‘Anyone can be Dream’: Minecraft star discusses the importance of being faceless

Popular Youtube creator and Twitch streamer Dream, who is known for his Minecraft content, joined fellow creators and close friends GeorgeNotFound, Karl Jacobs, and Sapnap as a guest on their podcast Banter.

During the podcast, Dream revealed that while he plans to create a new YouTube channel after his face reveal for real-life content, a majority of what he does will still remain faceless. His main YouTube channel will still be Minecraft-centric with “some IRL content mixed in,” but real-life content will be “very minimal” and happen if it contributes to specific Minecraft challenges.

Screengrab via Anthony Padilla on YouTube

Related: Dream hits new milestone on YouTube, becomes most subscribed Minecraft channel

Dream referenced GeorgeNotFound’s “Minecraft, But I Put A T Shirt On Every Minute…” video and Sapnap’s “I Speedran Minecraft In A BEE FARM…” video as examples of the kind of face camera content that he might put on his main YouTube channel. The other YouTube channel Dream creates will be new and focused entirely on content in real life that he creates with his friends.

The Minecraft creator discussed that though he never originally planned to be faceless and only became faceless because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has grown accustomed to it and now feels it is an essential aspect of who “Dream” is. Thus, even after his face reveal, Dream will mostly remain a faceless creator.

Screengrab via MrBeast on YouTube

The creator then specified that in his mind, “Dream” is a character and likened him to Spider-Man. Because Dream is a faceless character who is viewed as the best Minecraft player around, Dream himself views “Dream” as an “entity” and “character” separate from himself. Just like Spider-Man could be anyone underneath the mask, Dream also feels that beneath the mask and entity of Dream could also be anyone.

“That could be anybody, like, anybody watching at all no matter their age, no matter their race, no matter their gender, no matter who they are, they could, that could be them making this video, they could be getting millions of views and they could be Dream,” the Minecraft star elaborated.

Although the Minecraft creator does plan to do some forms of real-life content, Dream’s mystery and character-like qualities are also something he hopes to maintain following his face reveal. Dream hopes to strike a balance between real-life and entirely virtual content to help continue “Dream” as a character because he thinks “Dream, as an entity, is kind of like a Minecraft superhero.”