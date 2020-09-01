All teams competing in PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season 2

With the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) for LATAM, Brazil, and North America wrapping up yesterday, all 24 teams for season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas have been locked in.

During the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero, it was revealed that the PMPL Americas season two will happen in September. Fans can expect an announcement for the same soon. Top teams from the PMPL will make it to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero in late November.

Breakdown

Twenty-four teams from North and South America will compete in the Pro League. The top 12 teams from season one of the PMPL Americas have been directly invited for the second season.

The top four teams from each of the following PMCOs have qualified:

PMCO North America fall split

PMCO Brazil fall split

PMCO LATAM fall split

Teams

Invited

Loops Esports

XS Gaming

B4 Esports

Cloud9

Wildcard Gaming

Team Queso

Tempo Storm

Pittsburgh Knights

Tribe Gaming

Omen Elite

Cream Real Betis

Team Carreta Furacão

PMCO North America

Execute

Defeaters

Quest

The Unnamed

PMCO Brazil

Ace1

Brazilian Rampage

Influence Rage

BOM Esports

PMCO LATAM

Team SOG

Mezexis

Klaze Esport

Meta Gaming

The PMPL is already underway in Indonesia, Thailand, and MY/SG. It will begin on Sept. 1 for Vietnam while the PMPL Chinese Taipei will begin on Sept. 18. Details for the PMPL South Asia haven’t been revealed yet, although it will be beginning in September.