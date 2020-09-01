All teams competing in PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season 2

With the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) for LATAM, Brazil, and North America wrapping up yesterday, all 24 teams for season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas have been locked in.
During the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero, it was revealed that the PMPL Americas season two will happen in September. Fans can expect an announcement for the same soon. Top teams from the PMPL will make it to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero in late November.
Breakdown
Twenty-four teams from North and South America will compete in the Pro League. The top 12 teams from season one of the PMPL Americas have been directly invited for the second season.
The top four teams from each of the following PMCOs have qualified:
- PMCO North America fall split
- PMCO Brazil fall split
- PMCO LATAM fall split
Teams
Invited
- Loops Esports
- XS Gaming
- B4 Esports
- Cloud9
- Wildcard Gaming
- Team Queso
- Tempo Storm
- Pittsburgh Knights
- Tribe Gaming
- Omen Elite
- Cream Real Betis
- Team Carreta Furacão
PMCO North America
- Execute
- Defeaters
- Quest
- The Unnamed
PMCO Brazil
- Ace1
- Brazilian Rampage
- Influence Rage
- BOM Esports
PMCO LATAM
- Team SOG
- Mezexis
- Klaze Esport
- Meta Gaming
The PMPL is already underway in Indonesia, Thailand, and MY/SG. It will begin on Sept. 1 for Vietnam while the PMPL Chinese Taipei will begin on Sept. 18. Details for the PMPL South Asia haven’t been revealed yet, although it will be beginning in September.