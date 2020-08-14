How to watch season 2 of PUBG Mobile Pro League Indonesia

The winner will qualify for the World League.

Season two of the $150,000 PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia will begin on Aug. 14. Twenty-four teams will compete for the title and slots in the World League and SEA Finals.

The tournament will be played online. The winners will make it to the next season of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

Here’s everything you need to know about the PMPL Indonesia season two.

Schedule

The league will run from Aug. 14 to Sept. 27.

The regular season will feature five weeks of play from Aug. 14 to Sept. 13. Matches will happen on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of each week. In the final week, however, matches will take place from Tuesday to Sunday.

The top 16 teams from here will compete in the finals from Sept. 25 to 27.

Format

In the regular season, the 24 teams will be split into three groups (A, B, and C) of eight teams each for the first week. From the second week on, the top six teams will be seeded into different groups. The remaining teams will be assigned groups at random. Thus, the groups will change each week.

Six matches will take place everyday on all four maps of PUBG Mobile: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. The weeks have been split into three matchdays. The groups will compete as follows on these days:

Day one: Groups A and B

Day two: Groups B and C

Day three: Groups A and C

Teams

Sixteen teams have been invited from the previous season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia. Additionally, eight teams have made it through the PUBG Mobile Indonesia Championship (PINC) 2020.

Invited teams

Aerowolf Limax

RRQ RYU

Onic Esports

Louvre Kings Esports

Red Rocket Cosmic

Victim Sovers

Morph Team

Geek Fam Esports

Bigetron Red Aliens

Aura Esports

Oranix Avengers

The Pillars Slayer

Bonafide Esports

NFT Esports

Boom Esports

Alter Ego Esports

Qualified teams

Voin 2K Esports

21 Esports

Enam Sembilan Esports

Island of Gods

Nara Esports

Siren Esports

Evos Esports

ION Esports

Points distribution

The updated scoring system for the Pro Leagues will be used in the PMPL ID season two.

Image via Tencent

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed exclusively on the PUBG Mobile Indonesia’s Facebook Gaming channel. Matches will begin at 1am CT.