How to watch season 2 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Vietnam

Twenty-four Vietnamese teams are set to compete in season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Vietnam from Sept. 1 to 20 for more than $64,000.

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, just like the last season, top teams from the PMPL Vietnam will likely qualify for the PMPL SEA Finals. From here, top teams will make it to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Vietnam season two.

Format and Schedule

The PMPL will happen in two stages, the league, and the finals.

In the league, 24 teams have been split into three groups of eight teams each. These groups will compete in a round-robin format.

The league stage will happen everyday between Sept. 1 to 20. Each team will play 72 matches between this, according to Liquipedia.

The top 16 teams from the league will make it to the PMPL Vietnam finals. This will happen on Sept. 25 to 27. Fifteen matches will take place in the finals (five per day), according to Liquipedia.

Teams won’t be split into groups in the finals and will compete together.

Teams and Groups

Twenty teams have qualified for the Pro League through the open qualifiers conducted between July 28 and Aug. 10. Four more teams have been directly invited based on their past performance. These are BOX Gaming, MEN United Esports, TalenT, and Xavier Team.

Here are the groups for the PMPL Vietnam league stage.

Group A

BOX Gaming

Seal Young

AMC Esports

MEN United Esports

XGamer

POPS Esports

BadBoy

TalenT

Group B

Xavier Team

Humble Hunter

LAG Esports

Phoenix HP

Why So Serious

OneMore

FAME Esport

NGOA

Group C

BRTeam

FFQ Mobile

BAT

Infinity IQ

Korean Real

VGaming

GunnerMaster

Star of Fame

Stream

All matches will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Vietnam and PUBG Mobile Vietnam Esports Facebook pages. The league stage will begin at 3am CT everyday.