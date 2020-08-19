How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League MY/SG season 2

A prize pool of $150,000 will be up for grabs.

The second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Malaysia/ Singapore will be played from Aug. 19 to Sept. 27. Twenty-four teams from the two Southeast Asian countries will compete for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and slots to the SEA Finals.

Tencent has unveiled a podcast series for the PMPL MY/SG. These will be released every Tuesday during the league stage of the competition and it will be hosted Azrul “J Hunter” Anwar. Additionally, it will cover the highlights and happenings of the previous week of the Pro League.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL MY/SG season two.

Teams

The Pro League features 15 invited teams from the previous season. . The remaining teams have made it through the Singapore qualifiers and PUBG Mobile Malaysia National Championship (PMNC) 2020.

Direct invites

Team Secret MY

Dingoz MZ

EVOS VIP

AXIS NRL MPX

Team SMG

Yoodo GANK

Team No Recoil

Westar Xpert

Resurgence

N.E.D Brotherhood

J8 Esports

FLASH VISION

Damansara Esports

TARA Assasino

Geek Fam MY

Qualified from the PMNC 2020

EZZY LX

TRX Elementus

Team Bosskurr

MARLINO

AKA Esports

Singapore Qualifiers

8GMT

Steel Hearts Esports

Kingsmen

PPG

Schedule

The PMPL MY/SG will be held in two stages: the regular season and the grand finals.

The regular season will be played for four weeks from Aug. 19 to Sept. 13. Each week will feature games from Wednesday to Sunday. The regular season has further been split into two: the weekdays and weekends. These have different formats.

The top 16 teams from the regular season will advance to the finals from Sept. 25 to 27.

Format

The 24 teams have been divided into three groups for the first week of the PMPL MY/SG. Each group features eight teams that will be refreshed every week. During each of the subsequent weeks, the rankings of the previous one will be considered in assigning the groups.

On the weekdays, five matches will be held per day between two groups. One of these will be a showmatch.

Wednesday: Groups A and B

Thursday: Groups B and C

Friday: Groups A and C

During the weekends (Saturday and Sunday), seven matches will take place every day. One of these will be a showmatch. Each group will play four matches per day during the weekends for a total of eight matches.

The top 16 teams from the regular season rankings table will move on to the PMPL MY/ SG finals.

Points Distribution

The updated points system will be followed in the league.

Image via Tencent

Prize Pool

The $150,000 prize pool will be split as follows.

Image via Tencent

There will also be some special prize during the regular season. These are:

Winner per match: $50

Terminator (weekly): $200

Best performing team (weekly): $550

Showmatch champions (per match): $100

Terminator: $1,200

Stream

All matches will be live-streamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports Malaysia Facebook page.