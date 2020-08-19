How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League MY/SG season 2

The second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Malaysia/ Singapore will be played from Aug. 19 to Sept. 27. Twenty-four teams from the two Southeast Asian countries will compete for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and slots to the SEA Finals.
Tencent has unveiled a podcast series for the PMPL MY/SG. These will be released every Tuesday during the league stage of the competition and it will be hosted Azrul “J Hunter” Anwar. Additionally, it will cover the highlights and happenings of the previous week of the Pro League.
Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL MY/SG season two.
Teams
The Pro League features 15 invited teams from the previous season. . The remaining teams have made it through the Singapore qualifiers and PUBG Mobile Malaysia National Championship (PMNC) 2020.
Direct invites
- Team Secret MY
- Dingoz MZ
- EVOS VIP
- AXIS NRL MPX
- Team SMG
- Yoodo GANK
- Team No Recoil
- Westar Xpert
- Resurgence
- N.E.D Brotherhood
- J8 Esports
- FLASH VISION
- Damansara Esports
- TARA Assasino
- Geek Fam MY
Qualified from the PMNC 2020
- EZZY LX
- TRX Elementus
- Team Bosskurr
- MARLINO
- AKA Esports
Singapore Qualifiers
- 8GMT
- Steel Hearts Esports
- Kingsmen
- PPG
Schedule
The PMPL MY/SG will be held in two stages: the regular season and the grand finals.
The regular season will be played for four weeks from Aug. 19 to Sept. 13. Each week will feature games from Wednesday to Sunday. The regular season has further been split into two: the weekdays and weekends. These have different formats.
The top 16 teams from the regular season will advance to the finals from Sept. 25 to 27.
Format
The 24 teams have been divided into three groups for the first week of the PMPL MY/SG. Each group features eight teams that will be refreshed every week. During each of the subsequent weeks, the rankings of the previous one will be considered in assigning the groups.
On the weekdays, five matches will be held per day between two groups. One of these will be a showmatch.
- Wednesday: Groups A and B
- Thursday: Groups B and C
- Friday: Groups A and C
During the weekends (Saturday and Sunday), seven matches will take place every day. One of these will be a showmatch. Each group will play four matches per day during the weekends for a total of eight matches.
The top 16 teams from the regular season rankings table will move on to the PMPL MY/ SG finals.
Points Distribution
The updated points system will be followed in the league.
Prize Pool
The $150,000 prize pool will be split as follows.
There will also be some special prize during the regular season. These are:
Winner per match: $50
Terminator (weekly): $200
Best performing team (weekly): $550
Showmatch champions (per match): $100
Terminator: $1,200
Stream
All matches will be live-streamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports Malaysia Facebook page.