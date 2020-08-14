How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand season 2

The second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand will kick off on Aug. 14. Twenty-four of the best teams from the country will be competing for a share of the prize pool and three available slots to the PMPL SEA Finals.
The tournament will be played offline at the True Digital Park in Bangkok, Thailand. The prize pool is over $80,000.
Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Thailand season two.
Teams
Twenty-four teams are competing in the league. While 15 teams have been invited based on their performance in the season one finals, nine have qualified through the PUBG Mobile Thailand Championship (PMTC) 2020.
Invited teams
- RRQ Athena
- Faze Clan
- Made in Thailand
- Valdus Esports
- King of Gamers
- LYNX
- Armory Gaming
- Purple Mood Esport
- Team Secret Thailand
- Sharper Esport
- Onyx Esports Club
- Power888 Esport
- Tokio Striker
- Golden Cat
- Daytrade
Teams from PMTC 2020
- Suicide Squad
- CS Ace Team
- The Myth Esport
- Sicario Esport
- ThunderBolt Esport
- Wizzard Gaming
- Alpha Red
- Neolution Esport
- Pyramid Esport
Schedule
The PMPL has been split into two: the league stage and the finals.
The league stage will be played for six weeks from Aug. 14 to Sept. 20. Matches will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of each week.
The top 16 teams from the league stage will advance to the finals on Sept. 25 to 27.
Format
The teams will be split into three groups (A, B, and C) of eight teams each. These groups will be refreshed during each week of the league.
The top six teams from the previous week will be seeded into separate groups. The remaining will be drawn at random. This will happen every week.
The flow of maps during each day of the league stage is as follows.
- Game one: Erangel
- Game two: Miramar
- Game three: Sanhok
- Game four: Vikendi
- Game five: Erangel
Qualification
The winner of the league stage will directly qualify for the SEA Finals. This team will also be joined by the top two teams of the PMPL Thailand finals.
Tencent hasn’t announced any direct qualification to the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) from the PMPL. Last season, the winner of the PMPL directly earned a berth at the PMWL. It’s unclear why this has happened.
Points Distribution
The PMPL will be played using the new points system. This system makes kills more rewarding.
Stream
All matches will be live-streamed exclusively on the PUBG Mobile Thailand Facebook page. Matches will start at 2am CT on each day.