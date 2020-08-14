How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand season 2

The second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand will kick off on Aug. 14. Twenty-four of the best teams from the country will be competing for a share of the prize pool and three available slots to the PMPL SEA Finals.

The tournament will be played offline at the True Digital Park in Bangkok, Thailand. The prize pool is over $80,000.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Thailand season two.

Teams

Twenty-four teams are competing in the league. While 15 teams have been invited based on their performance in the season one finals, nine have qualified through the PUBG Mobile Thailand Championship (PMTC) 2020.

Invited teams

RRQ Athena

Faze Clan

Made in Thailand

Valdus Esports

King of Gamers

LYNX

Armory Gaming

Purple Mood Esport

Team Secret Thailand

Sharper Esport

Onyx Esports Club

Power888 Esport

Tokio Striker

Golden Cat

Daytrade

Teams from PMTC 2020

Suicide Squad

CS Ace Team

The Myth Esport

Sicario Esport

ThunderBolt Esport

Wizzard Gaming

Alpha Red

Neolution Esport

Pyramid Esport

Schedule

The PMPL has been split into two: the league stage and the finals.

The league stage will be played for six weeks from Aug. 14 to Sept. 20. Matches will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of each week.

The top 16 teams from the league stage will advance to the finals on Sept. 25 to 27.

Format

The teams will be split into three groups (A, B, and C) of eight teams each. These groups will be refreshed during each week of the league.

The top six teams from the previous week will be seeded into separate groups. The remaining will be drawn at random. This will happen every week.

The flow of maps during each day of the league stage is as follows.

Game one: Erangel

Game two: Miramar

Game three: Sanhok

Game four: Vikendi

Game five: Erangel

The top 16 teams from the league will advance to the finals which will happen on Sept. 25 to 27.

Qualification

The winner of the league stage will directly qualify for the SEA Finals. This team will also be joined by the top two teams of the PMPL Thailand finals.

Tencent hasn’t announced any direct qualification to the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) from the PMPL. Last season, the winner of the PMPL directly earned a berth at the PMWL. It’s unclear why this has happened.

Points Distribution

The PMPL will be played using the new points system. This system makes kills more rewarding.

Image via Tencent

Stream

All matches will be live-streamed exclusively on the PUBG Mobile Thailand Facebook page. Matches will start at 2am CT on each day.