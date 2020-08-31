Results for the finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open fall split 2020

Top teams from here will advance to international competitions.

The fall split of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2020 is in full swing.

A total of 16 PMCOs are being held around the world. Top teams from here will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues (PMPLs) or the PMCO finals. Here, they will have a shot at making it to the $2 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero in late November.

Here are the results for the PMCO fall split regional finals. This article will be updated as more regions wrap up with their finals.

PMCO Iraq

The 16 finalists played eight matches on Aug. 29 and 30 to decide the overall standings. The top five teams have made it to the PMCO Middle-East and Africa finals.

PMCO South Asia

The 16 finalists played 12 matches on Aug. 29 and 30 to decide the overall standings. The top four teams have qualified for the PMPL South Asia season two.

PMCO India

The 16 finalists played 12 matches on Aug. 29 and 30 to determine the overall rankings. The top five teams have made it to the PMPL South Asia season two.

