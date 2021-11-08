All ranked mode rewards for Pokémon UNITE: Ranked Season Two

The second season is here, but the rewards are pretty close to the same.

Pokémon UNITE is a free-to-play MOBA in almost every sense of the term. The game offers multiple types, levels, and rewards for doing specific tasks, completing missions, or just participating in various game modes. This is typically done through the “Event” tab or other sub-menus, but for Ranked Mode, the big rewards don’t drop until the end of a season.

Like other MOBA titles, TiMi Studio treats its Ranked Mode as a core gameplay experience. Players will rank up the better they perform throughout a season, with the end goal being to reach Master Rank.

UNITE’s first ranked season started when the game launched on Nintendo Switch in July and has just concluded. Players can finally claim their end-of-season Aeos Ticket rewards once they update their game, and the reward is based on their highest rank achieved during that season.

Ranked season two is following the exact same formula, splitting the rewards into two distinct parts: an avatar item set and the end-of-season Aeos Tickets.

Here are all of the ranked rewards for UNITE’s second-ranked season, which runs until Jan. 30, 2022, including the missions required to claim the new Ranked item set.

Ranked season two rewards

Season rewards

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Participate in 20 ranked matches

Reach Expert Rank

Total Rewards: Unite Ranked set

Ranking rewards