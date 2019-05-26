3 hours ago Fortnite

All players qualified for the Fortnite World Cup Finals

Has your favorite player qualified?

Image via Epic Games

The winners of the Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers are being announced. They’re the players who got the top spots of the weekly competition in their respective regions and can now sit back and enjoy the taste of victory and their share of the $1 million prize pool.

These are the players who fans will see playing live in the Fortnite World Cup Finals in New York City from July 26 to 28, competing for the lion’s share of a $30 million prize pool. Some of them might be able to qualify for both the Solo and Duo competitions that will be happening during the event, so fans might see a qualified player still competing for a spot in another mode in a following week of the Open Qualifiers.

With weeks one and two over in a few regions, here are the players who’ve qualified for the Fortnite World Cup Finals in both Solo and Duos competitions.

Solo Finals

Week seven: May 25 to 26

PlayerRegion
twins iwnlOceania
Meta Hood.JAsia
T1 Arius iwnlAsia
aqua.Europe
G mārteeṉeuEurope
ErouceEurope
Exalty RobabzEurope
Parabellum broEurope
Solary KinstaarEurope
Atlantis K1nzellEurope
Gambit.fwexYEurope
TBDBrazil
TBDBrazil
TBDNorth America East
TBDNorth America East
TBDNorth America East
TBDNorth America East
TBDNorth America East
TBDNorth America East
TBDNorth America West
TBDNorth America West

Duos Finals

Week six: May 18 to 19

DuosRegion
volx and Code ParpyOceania
NewbeeXXM and Newbee_xMendeAsia
Solary Airwaks and NikofEurope
Solary Hunter and KinstaarEurope
Lnuef and QuintenEurope
VP Zssk7 and VP JAMSIDEEurope
wisheydp and GusTavox8Brazil
100T Ceice and 100T ElevateNorth America East
coL Lanjok and coL PunisherNorth America East
FaZe Megga. and FaZe Dubs.North America East
S2 little and S2 jayNorth America West

Solo Finals

Week five: May 11 to 12

PlayerRegion
LinkOceania
Meta PeterpanAsia
Atlantis LetsheEurope
AGO JarkosEurope
N47 KlusiaEurope
NRG MrSavageMEurope
Ghost IssaEurope
MGA SnayzyEurope
Fnatic smeefEurope
DualMedia BlastREurope
W7M DKOUTZZZBrazil
NRG ZaytNorth America East
RogueShark_North America East
kolorfulNorth America East
FaZe Megga.North America East
BuckeFPSNorth America East
Klass.North America East
WBG RhuxNorth America West
Twitch PzuhsNorth America West

Duos Finals

Week four: May 4 to 5

DuosRegion
Gambit.fwexY and Gambit.letw1k3Europe
COOLER Nyhrox and aqua.Europe
VHV Crue and VHV Chapix.Europe
GO Deadra and GO M11ZEurope
NRG Zayt and Ghost SafNorth America East
Tempo Brush and Tempo CizLuckyNorth America East
Nate Hill and FaZe FunkNorth America East
KNG Leno and KNG BarlNorth America West

Solo Finals

Week three: April 27 to 28

PlayerRegion
Cat taking wallsOceania
TAKAMURAMMAsia
TOP_BannyAsia
luKi tjkEurope
COOLER LeftEyeEurope
FledermoysEurope
Tchub_Europe
TTVCoreGaminggEurope
wakie.Europe
FACT lolb0omEurope
Secret_DomentosEurope
TfueNorth America East
MSF Clix*North America East
TTV UnknownxArmyNorth America East
FaZe FunkNorth America East
NittleFNNorth America East
CLG psalmNorth America East
KNG EpikWhaleNorth America West
stepbro karhuNorth America West
ImLasersBrazil
kurtzBrazil

Duos Finals

Week two: April 20 to 21

DuosRegion
CoverH and MF TwizzOceania
CR.bell and Scarlet No.1Asia
NRG benjyfishy and NRG MrSavageMEurope
Secret_Mongraal and Atlantis Mitr0Europe
E11 Tschiiinken and E11 StompyEurope
Lootboy Mexe and Lootboy SkramEurope
woofgamg crimz and OT Spadess North America East
MSF Clix and MSF ScepticNorth America East
Envy LeNain and Tyler15North America East
Arkhram1x and Bloom FalconerNorth America West
W7M pfzin and Code W7M-Nicks Brazil

Solo Finals

Week one: April 13 to 14

PlayerRegion
SlayaOceania
TOP_Faxfox Asia
E11 StompyEurope
TQ Prisi0n3r0Europe
NRG benjyfishyEurope
hREDS BELAEUEurope
Gambit.letw1k3Europe
LDLC NayteEurope
S2V DiegoGBEurope
TrainH DRGEurope
SEN BughaNorth America East
Dubs fnNorth America East
Ghost BizzleNorth America East
TSM_ComadonNorth America East
Liquid VividNorth America East
100T Ceice North America East
snow xdNorth America West
Liquid RiversanNorth America West
QASAR leleoBrazil

