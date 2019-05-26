The winners of the Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers are being announced. They’re the players who got the top spots of the weekly competition in their respective regions and can now sit back and enjoy the taste of victory and their share of the $1 million prize pool.
These are the players who fans will see playing live in the Fortnite World Cup Finals in New York City from July 26 to 28, competing for the lion’s share of a $30 million prize pool. Some of them might be able to qualify for both the Solo and Duo competitions that will be happening during the event, so fans might see a qualified player still competing for a spot in another mode in a following week of the Open Qualifiers.
With weeks one and two over in a few regions, here are the players who’ve qualified for the Fortnite World Cup Finals in both Solo and Duos competitions.
Solo Finals
Week seven: May 25 to 26
|Player
|Region
|twins iwnl
|Oceania
|Meta Hood.J
|Asia
|T1 Arius iwnl
|Asia
|aqua.
|Europe
|G mārteeṉeu
|Europe
|Erouce
|Europe
|Exalty Robabz
|Europe
|Parabellum bro
|Europe
|Solary Kinstaar
|Europe
|Atlantis K1nzell
|Europe
|Gambit.fwexY
|Europe
|TBD
|Brazil
|TBD
|Brazil
|TBD
|North America East
|TBD
|North America East
|TBD
|North America East
|TBD
|North America East
|TBD
|North America East
|TBD
|North America East
|TBD
|North America West
|TBD
|North America West
Duos Finals
Week six: May 18 to 19
|Duos
|Region
|volx and Code Parpy
|Oceania
|NewbeeXXM and Newbee_xMende
|Asia
|Solary Airwaks and Nikof
|Europe
|Solary Hunter and Kinstaar
|Europe
|Lnuef and Quinten
|Europe
|VP Zssk7 and VP JAMSIDE
|Europe
|wisheydp and GusTavox8
|Brazil
|100T Ceice and 100T Elevate
|North America East
|coL Lanjok and coL Punisher
|North America East
|FaZe Megga. and FaZe Dubs.
|North America East
|S2 little and S2 jay
|North America West
Solo Finals
Week five: May 11 to 12
|Player
|Region
|Link
|Oceania
|Meta Peterpan
|Asia
|Atlantis Letshe
|Europe
|AGO Jarkos
|Europe
|N47 Klusia
|Europe
|NRG MrSavageM
|Europe
|Ghost Issa
|Europe
|MGA Snayzy
|Europe
|Fnatic smeef
|Europe
|DualMedia BlastR
|Europe
|W7M DKOUTZZZ
|Brazil
|NRG Zayt
|North America East
|RogueShark_
|North America East
|kolorful
|North America East
|FaZe Megga.
|North America East
|BuckeFPS
|North America East
|Klass.
|North America East
|WBG Rhux
|North America West
|Twitch Pzuhs
|North America West
Duos Finals
Week four: May 4 to 5
|Duos
|Region
|Gambit.fwexY and Gambit.letw1k3
|Europe
|COOLER Nyhrox and aqua.
|Europe
|VHV Crue and VHV Chapix.
|Europe
|GO Deadra and GO M11Z
|Europe
|NRG Zayt and Ghost Saf
|North America East
|Tempo Brush and Tempo CizLucky
|North America East
|Nate Hill and FaZe Funk
|North America East
|KNG Leno and KNG Barl
|North America West
Solo Finals
Week three: April 27 to 28
|Player
|Region
|Cat taking walls
|Oceania
|TAKAMURAMM
|Asia
|TOP_Banny
|Asia
|luKi tjk
|Europe
|COOLER LeftEye
|Europe
|Fledermoys
|Europe
|Tchub_
|Europe
|TTVCoreGamingg
|Europe
|wakie.
|Europe
|FACT lolb0om
|Europe
|Secret_Domentos
|Europe
|Tfue
|North America East
|MSF Clix*
|North America East
|TTV UnknownxArmy
|North America East
|FaZe Funk
|North America East
|NittleFN
|North America East
|CLG psalm
|North America East
|KNG EpikWhale
|North America West
|stepbro karhu
|North America West
|ImLasers
|Brazil
|kurtz
|Brazil
Duos Finals
Week two: April 20 to 21
|Duos
|Region
|CoverH and MF Twizz
|Oceania
|CR.bell and Scarlet No.1
|Asia
|NRG benjyfishy and NRG MrSavageM
|Europe
|Secret_Mongraal and Atlantis Mitr0
|Europe
|E11 Tschiiinken and E11 Stompy
|Europe
|Lootboy Mexe and Lootboy Skram
|Europe
|woofgamg crimz and OT Spadess
|North America East
|MSF Clix and MSF Sceptic
|North America East
|Envy LeNain and Tyler15
|North America East
|Arkhram1x and Bloom Falconer
|North America West
|W7M pfzin and Code W7M-Nicks
|Brazil
Solo Finals
Week one: April 13 to 14
|Player
|Region
|Slaya
|Oceania
|TOP_Faxfox
|Asia
|E11 Stompy
|Europe
|TQ Prisi0n3r0
|Europe
|NRG benjyfishy
|Europe
|hREDS BELAEU
|Europe
|Gambit.letw1k3
|Europe
|LDLC Nayte
|Europe
|S2V DiegoGB
|Europe
|TrainH DRG
|Europe
|SEN Bugha
|North America East
|Dubs fn
|North America East
|Ghost Bizzle
|North America East
|TSM_Comadon
|North America East
|Liquid Vivid
|North America East
|100T Ceice
|North America East
|snow xd
|North America West
|Liquid Riversan
|North America West
|QASAR leleo
|Brazil
- *Rise XXiF received a 14-day ban for cheating during week three and lost his Finals spot. MSF Clix qualified instead.
We’ll update this story weekly with new results of other Open Qualifiers.