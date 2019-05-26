The winners of the Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers are being announced. They’re the players who got the top spots of the weekly competition in their respective regions and can now sit back and enjoy the taste of victory and their share of the $1 million prize pool.

These are the players who fans will see playing live in the Fortnite World Cup Finals in New York City from July 26 to 28, competing for the lion’s share of a $30 million prize pool. Some of them might be able to qualify for both the Solo and Duo competitions that will be happening during the event, so fans might see a qualified player still competing for a spot in another mode in a following week of the Open Qualifiers.

With weeks one and two over in a few regions, here are the players who’ve qualified for the Fortnite World Cup Finals in both Solo and Duos competitions.

Solo Finals

Week seven: May 25 to 26

Player Region twins iwnl Oceania Meta Hood.J Asia T1 Arius iwnl Asia aqua. Europe G mārteeṉeu Europe Erouce Europe Exalty Robabz Europe Parabellum bro Europe Solary Kinstaar Europe Atlantis K1nzell Europe Gambit.fwexY Europe TBD Brazil TBD Brazil TBD North America East TBD North America East TBD North America East TBD North America East TBD North America East TBD North America East TBD North America West TBD North America West

Duos Finals

Week six: May 18 to 19

Duos Region volx and Code Parpy Oceania NewbeeXXM and Newbee_xMende Asia Solary Airwaks and Nikof Europe Solary Hunter and Kinstaar Europe Lnuef and Quinten Europe VP Zssk7 and VP JAMSIDE Europe wisheydp and GusTavox8 Brazil 100T Ceice and 100T Elevate North America East coL Lanjok and coL Punisher North America East FaZe Megga. and FaZe Dubs. North America East S2 little and S2 jay North America West

Solo Finals

Week five: May 11 to 12

Player Region Link Oceania Meta Peterpan Asia Atlantis Letshe Europe AGO Jarkos Europe N47 Klusia Europe NRG MrSavageM Europe Ghost Issa Europe MGA Snayzy Europe Fnatic smeef Europe DualMedia BlastR Europe W7M DKOUTZZZ Brazil NRG Zayt North America East RogueShark_ North America East kolorful North America East FaZe Megga. North America East BuckeFPS North America East Klass. North America East WBG Rhux North America West Twitch Pzuhs North America West

Duos Finals

Week four: May 4 to 5

Duos Region Gambit.fwexY and Gambit.letw1k3 Europe COOLER Nyhrox and aqua. Europe VHV Crue and VHV Chapix. Europe GO Deadra and GO M11Z Europe NRG Zayt and Ghost Saf North America East Tempo Brush and Tempo CizLucky North America East Nate Hill and FaZe Funk North America East KNG Leno and KNG Barl North America West

Solo Finals

Week three: April 27 to 28

Player Region Cat taking walls Oceania TAKAMURAMM Asia TOP_Banny Asia luKi tjk Europe COOLER LeftEye Europe Fledermoys Europe Tchub_ Europe TTVCoreGamingg Europe wakie. Europe FACT lolb0om Europe Secret_Domentos Europe Tfue North America East MSF Clix* North America East TTV UnknownxArmy North America East FaZe Funk North America East NittleFN North America East CLG psalm North America East KNG EpikWhale North America West stepbro karhu North America West ImLasers Brazil kurtz Brazil

Duos Finals

Week two: April 20 to 21

Solo Finals

Week one: April 13 to 14

*Rise XXiF received a 14-day ban for cheating during week three and lost his Finals spot. MSF Clix qualified instead.

We’ll update this story weekly with new results of other Open Qualifiers.