All free and premium Battle Pass rewards for Pokémon Unite: Season 1

There are plenty of rewards for every type of player.

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play MOBA, which means the developers at TiMi Studio needed to design a reward system that would keep players coming back, while also opening the door for premium content.

Like most FTP titles, Unite has a Battle Pass system that offers rewards for players who don’t want to spend any money. Additional content is available in the form of a Premium Battle Pass that unlocks even more rewards, including some exclusive Holowear for your Pokémon.

Unite’s Battle Pass is split into seasonal content, with each season bringing new HoloWear, Clothing items and general items that can be unlocked by leveling up the pass. This is done through playing the game and completing weekly missions.

Again, some elements of every Battle Pass will be free, but there is also an option to purchase the Premium Battle Pass for 490, or the Premium Pass Plus for 985, which will increase your Battle Pass level by 10 instantly.

If you plan on trying to grind all the way to Battle Pass level 90, here is every rank reward for Season 1, which runs from July 21 to Sept. 21, along with if you can get it without paying for the premium pass.

Battle Pass Season 1 rewards