All free and premium Battle Pass rewards for Pokémon Unite: Season 1

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play MOBA, which means the developers at TiMi Studio needed to design a reward system that would keep players coming back, while also opening the door for premium content.
Like most FTP titles, Unite has a Battle Pass system that offers rewards for players who don’t want to spend any money. Additional content is available in the form of a Premium Battle Pass that unlocks even more rewards, including some exclusive Holowear for your Pokémon.
Unite’s Battle Pass is split into seasonal content, with each season bringing new HoloWear, Clothing items and general items that can be unlocked by leveling up the pass. This is done through playing the game and completing weekly missions.
Again, some elements of every Battle Pass will be free, but there is also an option to purchase the Premium Battle Pass for 490, or the Premium Pass Plus for 985, which will increase your Battle Pass level by 10 instantly.
If you plan on trying to grind all the way to Battle Pass level 90, here is every rank reward for Season 1, which runs from July 21 to Sept. 21, along with if you can get it without paying for the premium pass.
Battle Pass Season 1 rewards
- Rank 1: Hip-Hop Style: Pikachu
- Premium only
- Rank 2: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 3: Vivid Set: Headwear
- Premium only
- Rank 4: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 5: Vivid Set: Shoes
- Premium only
- Rank 6: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 7: Vivid Set: Bottoms
- Premium only
- Rank 8: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 9: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 10: Vivid Set: Innerwear
- Premium only
- Rank 11:Socks (Off-White)
- Rank 12: Canvas High-Tops (Yellow)
- Premium only
- Rank 13: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 14: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 15: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 16: Egg-Shaped Backpack (White)
- Premium only
- Rank 17: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 18: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 19: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 20: Star Hoodie (Lime Green)
- Premium only
- Rank 21: Sandals (Orange)
- Rank 22: Knee-High Socks (Green)
- Premium only
- Rank 23: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 24: 30 Item Enhancers
- Premium only
- Rank 25: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 26: High-Top Sneakers (Green)
- Premium only
- Rank 27: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 28: 30 Item Enhancers
- Premium only
- Rank 29: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 30: Overalls (Indigo)
- Premium only
- Rank 31: Skinny Pants (Gray)
- Rank 32: Design Socks (Black)
- Premium only
- Rank 33: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 34: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 35: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 36: Turtleneck Sweater (Green)
- Premium only
- Rank 37: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 38: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 39: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 40: Gingham Set: Innerwear
- Premium only
- Rank 41: Hoodie (Pink)
- Rank 42: Gingham Set: Socks
- Premium only
- Rank 43: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 44: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 45: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 46: Gingham Set: Shoes
- Premium only
- Rank 47: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 48: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 49: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 50: Gingham Set: Bottoms
- Premium only
- Rank 51: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 52: Turtleneck Sweater (Sitrus Berry)
- Premium only
- Rank 53: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 54: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 55: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 56: Tailored Jacket (Off-White)
- Premium only
- Rank 57: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 58: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 59: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 60: Pokémon Face Hat (Pikachu)
- Premium only
- Rank 61: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 62: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 63: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 64: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 65: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 66: Denim Jacket (Blue)
- Premium only
- Rank 67: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 68: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 69: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 70: Pikachu Set: Tops and Bottoms
- Premium only
- Rank 71: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 72: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 73: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 74: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 75: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 76: Pikachu Set: Accessory
- Premium only
- Rank 77: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 78: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 79: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 80: Pikachu Set: Shoes
- Premium only
- Rank 81: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 82: Varsity Jacket (Red)
- Premium only
- Rank 83: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 84: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 85: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 86: Work Overalls (Green)
- Premium only
- Rank 87: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 88: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 89: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 90: Captain Style: Cinderace
- Premium only