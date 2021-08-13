All Eevee Pokémon Go Community Day What You Choose to Be Research tasks and rewards

Timed, Field, and Special Research are all included in the extended Eeveent.

Eevee is coming back as the featured Pokémon in August’s Pokémon Go Community Day event with a slight twist to pack it with even more content.

Instead of the typical one-day event, August’s Community Day will run for two days, Aug. 14 and 15, with bonuses available throughout the weekend.

When you evolve Eevee between Aug. 13 and 16 at 10am local time, each of its evolutions will learn a new, event-exclusive move. Any Eevee caught during this period will also know Last Resort.

Throughout the event, players will have access to the new What You Choose to Be event-exclusive Special Research, which will cost $1 to unlock. Additional Field and Timed Research tasks will be available for all players, too.

So if you plan on trying to master the art of Eeveelution, here are all the tasks and rewards you can expect to see.

Special Research

What You Choose to Be page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Eevee Eevee encounter

Make seven Nice Throws 50 Eevee Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 25 Poké Balls, and one Incense

What You Choose to Be page two

Catch 15 Eevee Vaporeon encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon Jolteon encounter

Evolve three Eevee Flareon encounter



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, 50 Eevee Candy, and one Incense

What You Choose to Be page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws Espeon encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon Eevee encounter

Evolve two Eevee Umbreon encounter



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, 15 Great Balls, and one Rocket Radar

What You Choose to Be page four

Catch 15 Eevee Leafeon encounter

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon Eevee encounter

Evolve two Eevee Glaceon encounter



Total Rewards: 3,500 Stardust, one Egg Incubator, and 15 Ultra Balls

What You Choose to Be page four

Claim Reward 100 Eevee Candy

Claim Reward Eevee encounter

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Sylveon encounter, and two Rare Candy

Timed Research

Community Day: Eevee

Power up Pokémon five times One Mossy Lure Module

Catch 5 Eevee One Glacial Lure Module



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP and an Eevee encounter

Event-exclusive Field Research