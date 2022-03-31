All April Fools’ 2-Oh-22 Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Get ready to look for those that are hiding in plain sight.

The April Fools’ 2-Oh-22 is rolling out now for Pokémon Go players around the world, with a specific focus on Ditto this year.

The annual event has gone through several iterations, all involving creative pranks incorporating gameplay elements, whether they be to do with actual Pokémon you can catch or just a visual gag for the day. In recent years, Ditto and other Pokémon known for being pranksters or mimicking other objects have been featured.

For April Fools’ 2-Oh-22 Ditto is the only Pokémon spawning more frequently, but since it is Ditto, it will be appearing in the overworld as other Pokémon. This includes several new species that Ditto previously didn’t impersonate prior to this event.

As part of the event, players can complete a small set of Special Research centered around Ditto and Normal-type Pokémon. It shouldn’t take you too long to complete, and here are all of the research tasks and rewards.

Special Research

April Fools’ 2-Oh-22 page one

Catch 10 Pokémon 25 Poké Balls

Catch five Normal-type Pokémon Five Potions

Make five nice Throws Five Nanab Berries



Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 15 Ditto Candy, and five Razz Berries

April Fools’ 2-Oh-22 page two

Catch 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls

Catch three of the Transform Pokémon Five Super Potions

Transfer 10 Pokémon Five Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, 15 Ditto Candy, and one Silver Pinap Berry

April Fools’ 2-Oh-22 page three