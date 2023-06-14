Outrageously priced MTG serialized Dwarven Ring reportedly sells for over 10 grand

A serialized Dwarven Magic: The Gathering Sol Ring card from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth allegedly presold for $13,000 on June 14, according to a Reddit post.

The early release of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) set doesn’t start until June 16, with the global launch taking place on June 23. Wizards of the Coast allows WPN local game stores and other content creators to crack packs after spoilers have stopped, leading up to prerelease, digital, and global launches—as long as no cards exchange hands with buying customers until the start date of prerelease events.

Within English collector booster packs from collector booster boxes only are serialized Sol Rings and the one-of-one The One Ring. A handful of serialized Sol Rings have been pulled leading up to the LTR launch, with a 001 of 700 allegedly preselling today for $13,000.

Here we go. It's starting! Someone cracked this and showed it off on Facebook.

Current offer: $5k

But it will probably go for more. pic.twitter.com/2od2kKSSsG — CCO Ryan – CommandFest Edmonton!!! (@CCOPodcast) June 12, 2023

Bidding wars for the LTR serialized cards have pushed MTG cards getting sold on the secondary market to a whole new level. Groups on Facebook, where the 001/700 serialized Dwarven Sol Ring reportedly sold for 13,000 are taking bids on other serialized Sol Rings, Surge foil Box-Toppers, and more.

Related: All MTG Lord of the Rings cards worth money

No one has reportedly pulled the serialized The One Ring yet, with the top bid online at the time of writing coming in at $2 million. The hype for these collectible cards has driven LTR collector booster boxes over $400 from most WPN and online stores, with preorders starting at around $380 prior to packs getting cracked on live streams and YouTube.

The desire to purchase LTR collector booster boxes and packs is great for local game stores, driving sales and profits. A $400 price tag for an LTR collector booster box is overpriced, though, as the value likely contained in it isn’t equal to the sale price. But as long as sales for serialized Sol Rings and Surge foil Box-Toppers remain above average, collectors and fans will likely keep dropping over $400 a box until they’ve all been pulled.

Players can dive into The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth this weekend starting on June 16 for prerelease events at local game stores. I recommend picking up a pack or two of the LTR collector booster packs for fun—just make sure to open them in a safe place.

About the author