MTG Planewalker twins battle Blood Avatar in Strixhaven spoiler, Culmination of Studies

Story spotlight tidbits for the upcoming Strixhaven: School of Mages set continue to drop today with the preview of Culmination of Studies, a Rare Sorcery spell within the Prismari archetype.

Releasing digitally on April 15, the Strixhaven: School of Mages (STX) set contains Planeswalkers Rowan and Will Kenrith. The MTG twins are attending school at Prismari University, one of the five colleges at Strixhaven University on the plane of Arcavios.

Previews from earlier today showcased the twins preparing for a battle with Extus, Oriq Overlord. Following the STX spoiler drop of the story’s villain, MTG caster Marshall Sutcliffe revealed Culmination of Studies.

Culmination of Studies

Rowan and Will work together to bring down the Blood Avatar, the backside of Extus, Oriq Overlord, according to the card’s flavor text.

Image via WotC

CMC: (X)UR

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Rare

Ability: Exile the top (X) cards of your library. For each land card exiled this way, create a Treasure token. For each Blue card exiled this way, draw a card. For each Red card exiled this way, Culmination of Studies deals one damage to each opponent.

Flavor text: “Will’s quick thinking meshed with Rowan’s raw power to bring down the Blood Avatar.

The Culmination of Studies Sorcery spell embraces the flavor of Prismari College, providing Treasure token ramp, card draw, and burn damage in an over-the-top card. It also synergizes with the founder of the college, Galazeth Prismari, whose ability allows its controller to tap Artifacts for any color of mana. And as a Sorcery spell, Culmination of Studies synergizes with the new STX mechanic, Magecraft.

Players can find out how the battle ended in free story lore while waiting until the STX set is released via tabletop on April 23 and digitally on April 15.

