MTG Elder Dragons Tanazir and Galazeth revealed in Strixhaven spoilers

The founding Magic: The Gathering dragons of Quandrix and Prismari College, Tanazir Quandrix and Galazeth Prismari, were revealed during today’s Strixhaven: School of Mages spoilers.

Releasing digitally on April 15, the Strixhaven: School of Mages (STX) set features Magic’s take on college life. Located on the plane of Arcavios, Strixhaven University contains five colleges, each founded by an Elder Dragon. Two of the five Elder Dragons within the Mythic Rare cycle, Tanazir Quandrix and Galazeth Prismari, were revealed today during STX spoiler week.

Tanazir Quandrix

Image via WotC

Tanazir Quandrix, the founder of Quandrix College, highlights the school’s theme of mathematics. The 4/4 Elder Dragon has Flying and Trample as keywords, along with two abilities that promote +1/+1 counters.

CMC: 3GU

Type: Legendary creature—Elder Dragon

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 4/4

Keywords: Flying and Trample

First ability: When Tanazir Quandrix enters the battlefield, double the number of +1/+1 counters on target creature you control.

Second ability: Whenever Tanazir Quandrix attacks, you may have the base power and toughness of other creatures you control become equal to Tanazir Quandrix’s power and toughness until end of turn.

Quandrix Command synergizes with Tanazir Quandrix, placing two +1/+1 counters on a target creature. When the Elder Dragon is the target and it attacks, every creature on the battlefield gets buffed to a power and toughness of six until the end of the turn.

Galazeth Prismari

Image via WotC

The Prismari College motto is to “go big or go home.” Galazeth Prismari, the founder of Prismari College, highlights the school’s motto through mana ramp.

CMC: 2UR

Type: Legendary creature—Elder Dragon

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 3/4

Keyword: Flying

First ability: When Galazeth Prismari enters the battlefield, create a Treasure token.

Second ability: Artifacts you control have “(Tap), add a mana of any color. Use this mana only to cast Instant and Sorcery spells.” (This is a rough translation of Galazeth Prismari and some wording may be incorrect).

Galazeth Prismari combos nicely with Goldspan Dragon from KHM, providing an abundance of Treasure tokens that can either be sacrificed for mana ramp or tapped to cast Instant or Sorcery spells.

The cycle of Elder Dragons will release digitally on April 15. The official release for the STX set is scheduled to take place on April 23.

