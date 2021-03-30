MTG Strixhaven villian Extus, Oriq Overlord revealed as Modal Double-Faced card

Spoilers for the upcoming Strixhaven: School of Mages set continued today with the reveal of Extus, Oriq Overlord, a Magic: The Gathering Modal Double-Faced card with Mardu Horde colors.

Scheduled to release in April, the Strixhaven: School of Mages (STX) set showcases college life within the multiverse. But life at the elite Strixhaven University isn’t peaceful.

Wizards of the Coast previewed the card Practical Research today, a story spotlight containing the twin Planeswalkers Rowan and Will with a flavor text that mentions an enemy by the name of Extus.

Image via WotC

Shortly after the Practical Research STX spoiler, MTG content creator PowrDragn revealed Extus, Oriq Overlord—a Warlock Overlord with a Demon called Awaken the Blood Avatar on the backside of the MDFC.

Extus, Oriq Overlord//Awaken the Blood Avatar

The Overlord contains the color mana associated with Silverquill College on the front side of his MDFC but then has the colors Black and Red for his backside Demon, Awaken the Blood Avatar.

Frontside: Extus, Oriq Overlord

Image via WotC

CMC: 1WBB

Type: Legendary creature—Human Warlock

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 2/4

Keyword: Double Strike

Magecraft: Whenever you cast or copy an Instant or Sorcery spell, return target nonlegendary creature card from you graveyard to your hand.

Double Strike on a four-drop 2/4 is solid, as is being able to revive non-legendary creatures from the graveyard. Extus will be played in the Commander format and may even have a home in Standard Constructed.

Backside: Awaken the Blood Avatar

Image via WotC

CMC: 6BR

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Mythic Rare

First ability: As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may sacrifice any number of creatures. This spell costs two less to cast for each creature sacrificed this way.

Second ability: Each opponent sacrifices a creature. Create a 3/6 Black and Red Avatar creature token with Haste and “Whenever this creature attacks, it deals three damage to each opponent.”

Awaken the Blood Avatar confirms that the MDFC was designed for the Commander format. But it also synergizes with a number of STX cards that create tokens.

Players can read up on the Strixhaven University lore while waiting until the STX set is released digitally on April 15 and via tabletop on April 23.

