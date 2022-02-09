MTG Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty cards worth money

Boseiju, Who Endures Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant Tamiyo, Compleated Sage The Wandering Emperor Kaito Shizuki Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh Kodama of the West Tree Junji, the Midnight Sky

The release of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty has generated a large amount of hype within the Magic: The Gathering community, but the value of the cards within the new Standard-legal set may not line up with the exitement players are feeling.

The Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO) set taps into a blend of modernity and tradition via a large number of Artifact and Enchantment cards. A return to the beloved MTG plane of Kamigawa showcases the return of Ninjutsu to the Standard format and two new planeswalkers. Leading up to the release of NEO, a total of 10 cards are valued at $10 or higher. Prices are subject to change at launch and this article will get updated at the time of the global release on Feb. 18.

Here are the top NEO cards worth money prior to the digital launch on Feb. 10.

Boseiju, Who Endures

One of a cycle of five legendary NEO lands, Boseiju, Who Endures is expected to have a major impact on multiple Magic formats, especially Commander. The Rare land comes into the battlefield untapped and has the mechanic Channel. Prior to the release of NEO, Boseiju, Who Endures is potentially valued at around $35.

Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant

The playability of Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant within the Standard Constructed format remains unknown but it will see gameplay within the Commander format. The Phrexian Praetor is a Mythic Rare NEO card that is valued at around $27 prior to the official launch.

Tamiyo, Compleated Sage

Tamiyo, Compleated Sage is one of four NEO planeswalkers expected to have an impact on Standard, Limited, and other Magic formats. Her mana cost is unique, containing a hybrid/Phyrexian mana symbol. Tamiyo, Compleated Sage provides Artifact hate and can reanimate a token of a copy of a non-land permanent from the graveyard. Prior to the release of NEO, she is valued at around $15.

The Wandering Emperor

Possibly the best card and planeswalker in the NEO set, The Wandering Emperor is a low-cost Mono-White planeswalker with Flash and no ultimate. Leading up to the release of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, she’s valued at around $15.

Kaito Shizuki

Supporting Ninjutsu shenanigans across multiple Magic formats, Kaito Shizuki is another new MTG planeswalker within the NEO set. And leading up to the launch, Kaito is valued at around $15.

Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh

Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh supports Artifact tribal themes and will likely see play within the Standard and Commander Magic formats. The NEO planeswalker is valued at around $13 leading up to the set’s official release.

Kodama of the West Tree

Kodama of the West Tree is a legendary spirit creature in the Magic color Green. The spirit has the potential to pop off in the Standard format, along with Commander, via its synergy with Modified creatures. Before the release of NEO, Kodama of the West Tree is valued at around $12.

Junji, the Midnight Sky

Junji, the Midnight Sky is one of five legendary dragons that have a cycle within the NEO set. The dragon spirit synergizes with Ninjutsu tribal themes and is a powerful Mono-Black creature with Flying and Menace. Leading up to the launch of NEO, Junji, the Midnight Sky is valued at around $10.

