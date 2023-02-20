MTG card prices spike off top Pioneer decks at Pro Tour Phyrexia

The best Magic: The Gathering players from around the globe gathered in Philadelphia this past weekend for the Pro Tour, showcasing top-performing Pioneer decks that have led to some cards being worth money.

Traditional Pioneer Constructed was the main format at the first Pro Tour tournament of the 2022-2023 season. The meta heading into the event favored decks like Rakdos Midrange and Mono-Green Devotion. But it was Pioneer decks like Izzet Creativity, piloted by Reid Duke, who won Pro Tour Phyrexia—along with builds like Enigmatic Fires and Selesnya Auras—that were played in the top eight playoffs.

Reid not only won the Pro Tour tournament but swept his opponent Benton Madsen (Selesnya Auras) in the final playoff best-of-five match. The tournament victory earned Reid an invite to the Magic World Championship while also spiking the value of several cards in his Izzet Creativity deck.

Indomitable Creativity saw the largest spike in price over the weekend, increasing by over $10. It was the backbone of the Izzet Creativity deck, often pulling a Worldspine Wurm from Duke’s deck. And Fable of the Mirror-Breaker was one of the most played cards at Pro Tour Phyrexia, with it increasing in price by 13 percent.

Indomitable Creativity: From $18 to $30.50 (foil is $46)

Fable of the Mirror-Breaker: Up 13 percent to $20

Shark Typhoon: Up from $8 to almost $10 with the extended foil version worth around $40

Worldspine Wurm: Increased from $10 to around $12

Sheoldred, the Apocalypse also rose in value by a few dollars, cresting closer to $70. And Skrelv, Defector Mite saw a $2 increase after making it to the final match in Madsen’s Selsnya Auras Pioneer deck.

Skrelv, Defector Mite: Increased from around $5 to $7

Sheoldred, the Apocalypse: UP from around $65 to $68

The next Pro Tour will take place in Minneapolis from May 5 to 7, featuring Limited gameplay from the upcoming March of the Machine set.