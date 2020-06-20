Meta at Players Tour Online Arena 3 qualifiers challenges Temur Reclamation

Over 460 Standard Magic: The Gathering decks were submitted for Players Tour Online Arena 3 and 4 this weekend, with competitors seeking a seat at the PT Finals.

After dominating the PT meta last weekend in the first two qualifiers, Temur Reclamation was challenged by Bant Ramp at PT Online Arena 3. Rakdos Kights also had a decent showing, along with the return of Yorion, Sky Nomad in Orzhov, and Esper Control.

Bant Ramp: 37

Temur Reclamation: 36

Rakdos Knights: 13

Bant Flash: 10

Jund Sacrifice: 10

Orzhov Yorion: Five

Sultai Ramp: Five

Mono-Red Aggro: Three

Four-Color Reclamation: Three

Mardu Knights: Three

Esper Control Yorion: Two

Simic Flash: Two

Rakdos Sacrifice: Two

Esper Control: Two

Four-Color Control: Two

Mono-Green Stompy: Two

Mono-Green Monsters: Two

Not only did the number of Temur Reclamation decks decrease but so did its win-rate, dropping from around 57 percent last weekend to 45 percent at PT Online Arena 3 qualifiers this morning.

Matchup data for the most played archetypes from #PTArena3 day 1. It's a small sample size but Temur Rec downs from 57% win rate last weekend to 45% today. @MagicEsports @CFBEvents pic.twitter.com/iCjTKuPvHw — Alonso Astroza (@aastroza) June 20, 2020

Single decks that also made up the meta included Azorius Control, Azorius Yorion, Bant Ramp (Yorion), Boros Cycling (Zirda), Forests, Golgari Artisan, Gruul Adventure, Gruul Aggro, Mono-Black Aggro, Mono-Black Devotion, Rakdos Sacrifice (Jegantha), and Temur Flash.

After nine Swiss rounds of play today, the top eight heading into day two displayed a greater diversity in decks than the top eight did last weekend.

Isaac Egan: Jund Sacrifice Logan Nettles: Temur Reclamation Seth Manfield: Orzhov Yorion Dennis Chan: Bant Ramp Masuda Mashito: Temur Reclamation Joshua Chan: Rakdos Sacrifice (Jegantha) Yoshirou Mikami: Rakdos Sacrifice Marcela Almedia: Bant Ramp

Day two coverage of PT Online Arena 3 qualifiers will begin at 7pm CT tonight via the Magic Twitch channel.