How to watch Players Tour Online Arena qualifiers

The final two MTG Players Tour Online Arena qualifiers will take place this weekend in a Temur Reclamation-dominated meta to earn seats at the PT Finals.

Players will compete over the course of two days via PTOQ three or PTOQ four, from June 19 to 21. In total, over 1,000 competitors are participating in all four qualifiers. Elias Watsfeldt won PTOQ1 with 12 other players earning an invite to the Players Tour Finals. Ryuji Murae won PTOQ2 with a total of 14 MTG players earning a seat at the PT Finals. Both Magic players won playing Temur Reclamation.

Schedule and format

Qualifiers will start on June 19 and wrap on June 21, airing via the Magic Twitch channel. Day one features best-of-three Swiss rounds with those who earn 15 or more match points advancing to day two.

Day one broadcast schedule

PTOQ 3 starts at 7pm CT on June 19.

PTOQ 4 starts at 8am CT on June 20.

Players who earn 33 or match points during day two, whether they make the top eight or not, will earn an invite to the Players Tour Finals that will take place on July 25 to 26 and Aug. 1. The top-eight will feature a single-elimination playoff bracket in best-of-three, following 15 Swiss rounds.

Day two broadcast schedule

PTOQ 3 starts at 7pm CT on June 20.

PTOQ 4 starts at 8am CT on June 21.

Casters