MTG Players Tour Online Arena qualifiers one top 8 and meta favor Temur Reclamation

The first Magic: The Gathering Players Tour Online Arena qualifiers began today, featuring Temur Reclamation as the most played deck.

A total of 195 MTG players competed in the first PT Online Arena qualifiers, shy of the 224 that was projected in the Magic Esports PT Online Survival Guide. Following the Red Bull Untapped qualifiers in Germany and Spain last weekend, where Temur Reclamation dominated the meta, it wasn’t too much of surprise that the same occurred today during the first PT Online Arena qualifier.

Over 40 percent of the field registered a version of Temur Reclamation with the next most popular deck being Jund Sacrifice at around 15 percent. Of the top eight players today, only two weren’t playing Temur Reclamation.

Louis-Samuel Deltour: Bant Ramp with 24 PT points.

Sergio Garcia Gonzalez: Temur Reclamation with 24 PT points.

Elias Watsfeldt: Temur Reclamation with 24 PT points.

Joonas Eloranta: Temur Reclamation with 24 PT points.

Kenji Tsumura: Temur Reclamation with 24 PT points.

Alessandro Portaro: Temur Reclamation with 21 PT points.

Joseph Chang: Temur Reclamation with 21 PT points.

Kenta Harane: Jund Sacrifice with 21 PT points.

Sultai Ramp and Bant Ramp were two other popular choices, showing how strong Green/Blue is in the Standard meta following the recent bans of Agent of Treachery and Fires of Invention, along with the Companion rule change. Some players tried to still play Aggro, despite weaknesses against decks like Temur Reclamation, while others relied on old favorites like Esper Control.

Temur Reclamation: 79

Jund Sacrifice: 30

Bant Ramp: 17

Sultai Ramp: 14

Azorious Control: 12

Mono-Red Aggro: 11

Esper Control: 4

Gruul Aggro: 4

Mardu Knights: 4

Mono-Green Monsters: 3

Rakdos Sacrifice: 3

Temur Adventure: 3

Boros Cycling: 2

Dimir Control: 2

Simic Mutate: 2

Others: 5

A second Players Tour Online Arena qualifier is also taking place today, featuring 242 players. It’s unknown at this time how many players qualified during the first PT Online Arena tournament for the Players Tour Finals, as the cut-off was supposed to be 33 or more match points, according to WotC.