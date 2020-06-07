Temur Reclamation dominates post-ban Standard meta at Untapped Germany and Spain qualifiers

The Red Bull Untapped qualifiers took place in Germany and Spain this past weekend, featuring a post-ban Magic: The Gathering Standard meta with Temur Reclamation earning wins at both tournaments.

It’s been less than a week since Fires of Invention and Agent of Treachery were banned from Standard and suspended within Historic. Due to a lack of time for many players to test and create new decks prior to the online qualifiers, Temur Reclamation, Boros Cycling, Mono-Red Aggro, and Yorion builds ranked as the top meta choices to play in Standard.

Of the 434 players who registered and competed within the Red Bull Untapped online qualifiers this weekend, 69 played Temur Reclamation builds, dominating both qualifiers with a win rate of around 52 percent at the Spain qualifiers and 60 percent within the German qualifiers. Boros Cycling and Mono-Red Aggro also had good showings, but it was Jund Sacrifice that finished second behind Temur Reclamation in the top-eight rankings of both qualifiers.

Untapped MTG qualifiers German top-eight

First place: Stefan Günther playing Temur Reclamation

Second: Philipp Aßfalg playing Temur Reclamation

Third: Jan Wallbaum playing Azorius Yorion Control

Fourth: K_prinz playing Jund Sacrifice

Fifth: Sebastian Gerard playing Jund Sacrifice

Sixth: Vazrael playing Mono-Red Aggro

Seventh: Andreas Hamann playing Temur Reclamation

Eighth: Denny Winhardt playing Gruul Aggro

Untapped MTG qualifiers Spain top-eight

First place: Jaume Cruz playing Temur Reclamation

Second: Marc Facerías playing Jund Sacrifice

Third Daniel Toledo playing Temur Reclamation

Fourth: Oscar Gonzalez playing Jund Sacrifice

Fifth: Aruna Prem Bianzino playing Jund Sacrifice

Sixth: Carlos Moral playing Temur Reclamation

Seventh: Javier Sáez playing Temur Reclamation

Eigth: Aitor Ubierna playing Boros Lurrus Cycling

Red Bull Untapped qualifiers are played in the Standard best-of-three format with Swiss rounds. The winner of each qualifier this past weekend, Stefan Günther and Jaume Cruz, earned an invitation to compete at the Untapped Finals in which a total of 16 players will compete for a prize pool of $75,000 and an invitation to a major WotC Magic event in 2021.