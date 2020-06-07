Temur Reclamation dominates post-ban Standard meta at Untapped Germany and Spain qualifiers

The Red Bull Untapped qualifiers took place in Germany and Spain this past weekend, featuring a post-ban Magic: The Gathering Standard meta with Temur Reclamation earning wins at both tournaments.
It’s been less than a week since Fires of Invention and Agent of Treachery were banned from Standard and suspended within Historic. Due to a lack of time for many players to test and create new decks prior to the online qualifiers, Temur Reclamation, Boros Cycling, Mono-Red Aggro, and Yorion builds ranked as the top meta choices to play in Standard.
Of the 434 players who registered and competed within the Red Bull Untapped online qualifiers this weekend, 69 played Temur Reclamation builds, dominating both qualifiers with a win rate of around 52 percent at the Spain qualifiers and 60 percent within the German qualifiers. Boros Cycling and Mono-Red Aggro also had good showings, but it was Jund Sacrifice that finished second behind Temur Reclamation in the top-eight rankings of both qualifiers.
Untapped MTG qualifiers German top-eight
- First place: Stefan Günther playing Temur Reclamation
- Second: Philipp Aßfalg playing Temur Reclamation
- Third: Jan Wallbaum playing Azorius Yorion Control
- Fourth: K_prinz playing Jund Sacrifice
- Fifth: Sebastian Gerard playing Jund Sacrifice
- Sixth: Vazrael playing Mono-Red Aggro
- Seventh: Andreas Hamann playing Temur Reclamation
- Eighth: Denny Winhardt playing Gruul Aggro
Untapped MTG qualifiers Spain top-eight
- First place: Jaume Cruz playing Temur Reclamation
- Second: Marc Facerías playing Jund Sacrifice
- Third Daniel Toledo playing Temur Reclamation
- Fourth: Oscar Gonzalez playing Jund Sacrifice
- Fifth: Aruna Prem Bianzino playing Jund Sacrifice
- Sixth: Carlos Moral playing Temur Reclamation
- Seventh: Javier Sáez playing Temur Reclamation
- Eigth: Aitor Ubierna playing Boros Lurrus Cycling
Red Bull Untapped qualifiers are played in the Standard best-of-three format with Swiss rounds. The winner of each qualifier this past weekend, Stefan Günther and Jaume Cruz, earned an invitation to compete at the Untapped Finals in which a total of 16 players will compete for a prize pool of $75,000 and an invitation to a major WotC Magic event in 2021.