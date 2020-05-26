Everything you need to know about MTG Arena Players Tour Finals

Wizards of the Coast has adjusted the Magic: The Gathering esports schedule, revealing a single Players Tour Final via MTG Arena.

At the beginning of the 2020 partial season in Magic esports, there were three tabletop Players Tour Series’ scheduled. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Series two and three were initially rescheduled then overhauled into four PT tournament dates. The same will take place with two canceled tabletop Players Tour Finals tournaments, which are now condensed into a single event being played on MTG Arena.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 MTG Arena Players Tour Finals.

MTG Players Tour Finals 2020

Following the MTG Arena PT tournaments in June, a single Players Tour final will take place on July 25 to 26 and Aug. 1. The tournaments were originally scheduled as tabletop events but have now been moved to MTG Arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Format

With competition taking place digitally via MTG Arena as opposed to tabletop, the format for the Players Tour Finals is in Standard Constructed best-of-three.

A total of 14 Swiss rounds in Standard Constructed.

Day one contains seven Swiss rounds with the players who have 12 or more match points advancing to day two.

Day two will consist of seven Swiss rounds of Standard Constructed.

The top-eight players will advance to a playoff rounds in Standard Constructed that will be played via MTG Arena on Aug. 1.

The top-16 players in the PT Finals will qualify to compete at the MTG 2020 season Grand Finals.

Prizes

A total prize pool of $250,000 has been revealed by WotC, but a full breakdown of the rewards hasn’t been released at this time.

First place will earn $10,000.

The minimum prize earned is $1,000 with prizes paid out to all players competing.

Who’s invited?

Players who already qualified for the Houston and Minneapolis Players Tour Finals have been invited to compete, along with those who qualify via the four PT Arena tournament and others.

All Magic Pro League players.

Players who qualified for the Houston and Minneapolis Players Tour Finals.

Players who finish with 33 or more match points in the four Arena PT tournaments in June.

The winner and finalist of each Magic Fest Online Finals event via MTG Arena.

Broadcast

Broadcast information hasn’t been released by WotC at this time. The original three Players Tour Finals were intended to have a livestream on location. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players will compete from their homes digitally instead of via tabletop. Once WotC reveals its broadcast plans, Dot Esports will update this section.