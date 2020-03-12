Magic: The Gathering Players Tour Finals and Mythic Invitational canceled

Several major Magic: The Gathering tournaments were canceled today, including Players Tour Finals and the first Mythic Invitational of the partial 2020 season.

Wizards of the Coast continues to follow health and safety measures, protecting MTG players and fans from the coronavirus by canceling and rescheduling tournaments. WotC provided details concerning the cancelations upcoming tournaments, travel reimbursements, and rescheduling options in an announcement on MTG Daily.

Players Tour

The Players Tour Finals in Houston has been canceled. Players who were invited to compete will receive an automatic invitation to the Players Tour Finals in Minneapolis from July 9 to 12.

Players Tour Europe Series 2 scheduled for May 1 to 13 has been rescheduled to Prague on May 29 to 31.

Players Tour Americas Series 2 scheduled for May 8 to 10 has been rescheduled to Seattle on June 5 to 7.

No event location has been determined for the May 9 to 10 Players Tour Asia Kitakyushu that was canceled.

WotC also announced it will provide travel reimbursement for players who have already booked flights that aren’t refundable.

“We will be providing travel reimbursements to qualified players with non-refundable, non-transferrable flights to previously scheduled Players Tour events if they booked their travel prior to March 12,” WotC said.

Mythic Invitational

In addition to tabletop tournaments being canceled, the first Mythic Invitational of the 2020 partial season to be held via MTG Arena has been terminated. Players who were invited to the event will receive invitations to the Mythic Invitational scheduled for July 23. Anyone invited to the July Mythic Invitational is now scheduled to play in the October event.

MagicFest events

Four MagicFest events were canceled yesterday, with CFB monitoring future events. These events are being handled on a “case-by-case basis” while “closely monitoring local health and government advisories,” according to WotC.