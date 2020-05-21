Everything you need to know about MTG Arena Players Tour Series 2 tournaments

A total of four slots have been allotted for Magic: The Gathering players who qualified for Players Tour Series Two tournaments.

Wizards of the Coast has completely revamped the MTG 2020 partial esports season and beyond due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All tabletop tournaments have been officially canceled and are being moved to MTG Arena.

From the format and dates to a reduction in prize pool earnings and “God” MTGA accounts, here’s everything you need to know about the Players Tour Series Two tournaments in June.

Series 2 PT Arena tournaments

The Players Tour Series Two tournaments on MTG Arena are invite-only. A total of four MTG Arena tournaments have been scheduled in which competitors who have qualified (invited) can choose one to compete in.

June 13 at 2am CT

June 13 at 11am CT

June 19 at 7pm CT

June 20 at 8am CT

Who’s invited?

Only players who already qualified for the 2020 Players Tour Series Two can compete in these Arena tournaments. Invitations aren’t being deferred toward future tabletop tournaments, according to WotC.

Players on the invitation list include all outstanding qualifications, fractional invites earned, and qualifications earned from events prior to the PT Arena tournaments.

What’s the format and structure?

Players will compete in the Standard best-of-three format in MTG Arena. Each of the four tournament slots will take place over the course of two days. WotC will also provide fully-stocked “God” accounts for players competing.

Day one: Nine Swiss rounds of Standard Constructed with a cut at 15 points.

Day two: Six Swiss rounds of Standard Constructed, followed by top-eight rounds.

Competitors who finish the PT Series Arena tournament with 33 or more match points qualify for the PT Finals in July.

Prize pool

The total prize pool has been adjusted to $150,000 from the $150,000 to $250,000 prize pools that were offered at the PT Series One events. First place has also been reduced from $35,000 in Series One to $8,000 at the Arena Players Tour Two tournaments.

Place Prize Earnings First $8,000 Second $7,000 Third $6,000 Fourth $5,000 Fifth to sixth $4,500 Seventh to eighth $4,000 Ninth to 12th $3,000 13th to 16th $2,500 17th to 24th $2,000 25th to 40th $1,000 41st to 68th $500 69th to 224th $250 Prize chart provided by WotC

Broadcast

It’s unknown at this time if there will be a broadcast of the Players Tour Series Two tournaments on MTG Arena. Dot Esports will update this section when information becomes available.