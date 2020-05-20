WotC overhauls 2020 Magic: The Gathering season with Arena tournaments

The 2020 partial season and all Series 3 PT tournaments have been moved to MTG Arena.

Magic: The Gathering’s 2020 partial season has officially been canceled, Wizards of the Coast announced today. All tabletop and digital tournaments will be replaced by MTG Arena events.

As of March, the season was put on hold and tournaments were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All tabletop and digital MTG tournaments that were scheduled for the 2020 partial season were officially canceled today. This includes every previously-canceled and rescheduled Players Tour tabletop events, Players Tour Finals Minneapolis, Mythic Invitational Core Set 2021, and Mythic Invitational Zendikar Rising.

No new season was announced, but details concerning the future of Magic esports are expected to get revealed in the coming weeks, according to WotC.

All tournaments scheduled for season two and three of the Players Tour, even though season three wasn’t initially a part of the 2020 partial season, are now being played on Arena via invites only.

Players Tour two

A total of four MTG Arena tournaments have been scheduled to replace all tabletop Players Tour Season two events. Competitors who have qualfied can choose one of four Arena tournaments to compete in.

June 13 at 2am CT

June 13 at 11am CT

June 19 at 7pm CT

June 20 at 8am CT

Only players who were on the invitation list for the 2020 Players Tour Series two can compete in these Arena tournaments. Invitations aren’t being deferred toward future tabletop tournaments, according to WotC.

Players Tour Finals

Both the Series two and three PT Finals have been replaced with one MTG Arena tournament that will take place from July 25 to 26 with a top-eight playoff being held on Aug. 1.

Invites to the PT Arena Finals include all MPL members, players who qualified for the Players Tour Finals in Houston and Minneapolis, all players who finish with 33 or more match points in the four Arena PT events, and the winner and finalist of each Magic Fest Online Season Finals event.

Mythic Invitationals

Only one Mythic Invitational will take place in 2020, scheduled for Aug. 28 to 30. The event is invite-only and includes the following:

All MPL and Rivals League players.

All players who qualified for the May Mythic Invitational.

Discretionary invites determined by WotC.

All players who qualified for the October Mythic Invitational.

Players who had 10-wins in May and June 2020 Mythic Qualifiers.

Competitors invited to the Rivals League based on Mythic Points earned in 2020 partial season.

The next top-eight Mythic Point leaderboard competitors.

2020 Grand Finals

The top-16 players in the Players Tour Finals and Mythic Invitational will compete at the Grand Finals later in 2020. No date for the MTG Arena Grand Finals has been set by WotC yet.