MTG Players Tour Online Arena 2 features slightly more diverse meta

A second Players Tour Online Arena took place from June 13 to 14 in conjunction with the first PT Online Arena tournament, featuring a larger player base and a slightly more diverse meta.

Temur Reclamation was still the most-chosen deck during the second Players Tour Online Arena qualifiers today, followed up by Sultai Ramp, Jund Sacrifice, and Bant Ramp. But the meta was slightly more diverse than the first PT Online Arena, showcasing a wide variety of single decks played.

Temur Reclamation: 71

Sultai Ramp: 29

Jund Sacrifice:25

Bant Ramp: 20

Mono-Red Aggro: 14

Azorius Control: (Yorion): 8

Mono-Green Monsters: 8

Jund Sacrifice: (Jegantha): 7

Temur Adventure: 7

Rakdos Sacrifice: 6

Rados Sacrifice (Jegantha): 6

Azorius Control: 5

Gruul Aggro: 4

Bant Ramp (Yorion): 3

Boros Cycling: 3

Simic Monsters: 3

Abzan Auras (Lurrus): 2

Jeskai Control: 2

Black-Green Adventure: 1

Esper Control: 1

Esper Hero: 1

Four-Color Control: 1

Green-White Monsters (Jegantha): 1

Gruul Adventure: 1

Izzet Spells: 1

Jeskai Planeswalkers: 1

Mardu Cycling (Lurrus): 1

Mardu Cycling (Zirda): 1

Mardu Sacrifice: 1

Rakdos Aggro: 1

Rakdos Knights: 1

Simic Ramp: 1

Sultai Sacrifice: 1

Temur Ramp: 1

Temur Reclamation (Keruga): 1

After 15 Swiss rounds, a total of 14 players earned 33 or more PT points and a seat at the Players Tour Finals. In the top eight were well known Magic Pros like Jean Emmanuel Deptraz, Eli Loveman, and Allison Warfield.

Ryuji Murae: Temur Reclamation

Allison Warfield: Temur Reclamation

Sajgalik Eduardo: Temur Reclamation

Christoffer Larsen: Jund Sacrifice

Eli Loveman: Rakdos Sacrifice

Jean Emmanuel Depraz: Temur Reclamation

Kevin Perez: Sultai Ramp

Abe Corrigan: Temur Reclamation

Murae, ranked first in the Swiss rounds heading into the top eight, made it to the final match in a Temur Reclamation mirror battle against Jean Emmanuel Depraz. After an intense three rounds of play, Murae was victorious over Depraz.

The winner is Ryuji Murae, the winner of #PTArena2! @era0405 took down @JEDepraz in an incredible finals that unfolded turn by turn until he was the last Temur Reclamation player standing. pic.twitter.com/EkbuMh48FL — Magic Esports (@MagicEsports) June 15, 2020

In addition to Murae’s victory at the second Players Tour Online Arena tournament, six other competitors also earned 33 or more PT points but didn’t make it into the top-eight. These players will also compete at the Players Tour Finals that will take place on July 25 to 26 and Aug. 1.