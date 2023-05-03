How to watch MTG Pro Tour Minneapolis

Players battle at the second Pro Tour of the 2022-2023 season.

The second Pro Tour of the Magic: The Gathering 2022-2023 season invades Minneapolis with gameplay featuring March of the Machine Draft and Standard.

Direct invites to the Magic: The Gathering World Championship are on the line at Pro Tour Minneapolis, featuring the best tabletop and digital players of the 2022-2023 season. All players attending the second of three Pro Tours this season earned invites through digital tournaments like the MTG Arena Qualifier and Magic Online Champions Showcase, along with tabletop events like Regional Championships and Pro Tour Phyrexia.

What time does MTG Pro Tour Minneapolis start?

The second Pro Tour tournament of the 2022-2023 season will take place from May 5 to 7. A live broadcast will air on Twitch, featuring veteran Magic casters like Maria Bartholdi and Cedric Phillips.

Image via WotC

Competitive play starts at 11am CT on May 5 and 6, and at 10am CT on May 7.

What is the format at MTG Pro Tour Minneapolis?

The return to tabletop tournaments brings back Limited play in addition to the featured format of the event. Pro Tour Minneapolis will showcase two days of March of the Machine Draft in conjunction with Traditional Standard Constructed.

May 5: Three rounds of MOM Draft and five rounds of Standard Constructed

May 6: Three rounds of MOM Draft and five rounds of Standard Constructed

May 7: Top eight playoff single elimination playoff rounds

Players who reach 12 wins on day two of MTG Pro Tour Minneapolis automatically advance to the top eight playoffs and don’t need to play any more games that day. All playoff rounds feature Standard Constructed gameplay in a best three-out-of-five match. Most matches during the playoff rounds are expected to last around 90 minutes.