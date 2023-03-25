Finding all MTG March of the Machine spoilers

The Phyrexian Magic: The Gathering Multiverse war gets underway with the upcoming Standard-legal set March of the Machine, with spoilers dropping over the course of eight days.
Scheduled to globally launch on April 21, March of the Machine (MOM) will potentially change the Multiverse forever. From the 10th Mirrian Sword getting added to the Standard-legal set to Wrenn and Realmbreaker and teamed-up legendaries, players can expect the set to have an impact on multiple Magic formats.
How to find MTG March of the Machine spoilers
All MOM spoilers will take place from March 29, starting with an MTGWeekly debut stream, through April 3. Commander previews are slated to drop on March 29 and April 4.
Here’s every outlet dropping MTG March of the Machine spoilers, according to WotC.
March 29 MOM spoilers
- @Magic_Arena Twitter
- @MTGArenaJP Twitter
- @Wizards_Magic Instagram
- Cedric Phillips
- IGN
- Making Magic
- MTGso
- PC Gamer
- Sean Plott (@day9tv)
- WeeklyMTG Aftershow
March 30 MOM spoilers
- @ds_column
- @hareruya_Media
- Amazonian
- BGN Squad
- Card Kingdom
- China OA
- Commander Rules Committee
- CovertGoBlue
- Dominaria Library
- Eilidh Lonie
- Eurogamer
- Gamers Global
- GamesHub
- Gameswelt
- Hooked Gamers
- Humans of Magic
- KR Game Lounge
- Limited Resources
- LoadingReadyRun
- Magic Chinese Traditional Facebook
- Magic Japanese Facebook
- Magic Korean Facebook
- ManaCurves
- Nitpicking Nerds
- Official Magic Facebook
- Press Start
- Sol4r1s
- Sport1
- TaaliaVess
- The Vorthos Cast
- TheAsianAvenger
- Trader Online
- Wolfsbane
- Yahoo! Esports & Gaming SEA
March 31 MOM spoilers
- @GonTV_mtg
- @MtgBigmagic
- @mtgjp
- Beartai
- Card Cellar
- Crokeyz
- DailyMTG
- Despotikgirl
- GamerBraves
- GamesRadar+
- Geek Culture
- Good Games
- Guillaume Gauthier
- InMagic Community
- iyingdi
- Kaki Tabletop
- Lords of Limited
- Mani Davoudi
- Mirror
- NGA
- Numerama
- Official Magic Discord
- Riley Knight
- TCGplayer
- Théau Mery
- TheGamer
- Ungeek
April 1 MOM spoilers
April 2 MOM spoilers
April 3 MOM spoilers
- @coyoMTG1
- @mtgjp
- @Wizards_magic Twitter
- Beatriz Grancha “Alia”
- Card Master
- Casual Magic
- CoolStuffInc
- David Playmobil
- Dragon’s Lair Salisbury
- EveryEye
- Family the Gathering
- Hipsters of the Coast
- IDN Times
- Il Delmo
- Jack Torrance
- Magic: The Gathering Korea
- Making Magic
- Meristation
- MTGNerdGirl
- PeteTheWargamer
- Rapsolo
- RubeePlays
- Simone “Akira” Trimarchi
- StarCityGames
- The Sun
- Wizards of the Coast Fan Email
April 4 MOM spoilers
April 4 MOM Commander spoilers
Players can test out all the new March of the Machine MTG cards through prerelease events that start on April 14 or through the digital launch on April 18.