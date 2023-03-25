Finding all MTG March of the Machine spoilers

The Phyrexian Magic: The Gathering Multiverse war gets underway with the upcoming Standard-legal set March of the Machine, with spoilers dropping over the course of eight days.

Scheduled to globally launch on April 21, March of the Machine (MOM) will potentially change the Multiverse forever. From the 10th Mirrian Sword getting added to the Standard-legal set to Wrenn and Realmbreaker and teamed-up legendaries, players can expect the set to have an impact on multiple Magic formats.

How to find MTG March of the Machine spoilers

All MOM spoilers will take place from March 29, starting with an MTGWeekly debut stream, through April 3. Commander previews are slated to drop on March 29 and April 4.

Here’s every outlet dropping MTG March of the Machine spoilers, according to WotC.

Players can test out all the new March of the Machine MTG cards through prerelease events that start on April 14 or through the digital launch on April 18.