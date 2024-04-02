Category:
All MTG Thunder Junction Limited Draft archetypes and signpost cards

A quick guide for OTJ Draft and Sealed.
Apr 2, 2024
A cowboy in Thunder Junction stitching up a zombie
Lead Magic: The Gathering designer David Humpherys has created another potential banger Limited format through Outlaws of Thunder Junction, featuring 10 dual-color Draft archetypes. 

Humpherys, a Hall of Fame MTG player and dev, is known in the Magic community as the GOAT of Limited set design, with his latest creation Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) dropping into local game stores on April 12. The Standard-legal set contains 10 dual-color Draft archetypes, with a majority highlighting a mechanic within the set. Multiple bonus sheets are also included in Limited play, from Breaking News to Special Guests and Big Score

What are the Thunder Junction Limited Draft archetypes?

Bear in dessert examining wild life
Don’t sleep on splashing a third color for value. Image via WotC

The OTJ Draft archetypes are all two-color pairs, open to a third color splash to add additional value from mechanics like Plot and Commit a Crime

OTJ Draft archetypesMain theme/mechanic
Red and White (RW)Go-wide with Mercenary tokens
Black and Red (BR)Outlaw synergies
Red and Green (RG)Plus-four power synergies
Blue and Red (UR)Cast two or more spells with Plot synergies
Blue and Black (UB)Committing a Crime synergy
White and Blue (WU)Having no spells to cast synergy through Plot
Green and Blue (UG)Plot synergies
Green and White (GW)Mount synergies with token go-wide strategy
Black and Green (BG)Creature graveyard synergies
White and Black (WB)Aristocrat sacrifice strategy

What are the OTJ bonus sheets for Draft and Sealed?

High-powered cards can adjust the OTJ Draft meta through bonus sheets added to the Standard-legal set. The first bonus sheet is called Breaking News, containing 65 total reprinted MTG cards. It’s a traditional bonus sheet, much like the sheets from previous sets Wilds of Eldraine and Brothers’ War. Most Breaking News cards Commit a Crime

WotC has also added what was originally a sub-set into the main OTJ set through The Vault/Big Score (BIG). This bonus sheet contains 30 cards found in The List slot through Play Booster packs in conjunction with Special Guest cards. 

Is there mana fixing in OTJ Limited format?

The OTJ Limited Draft and Sealed format has mana fixing through a cycle of Common dual-lands that also Commit a Crime upon entering the battlefield. Rare Fast dual-lands are also in the set. Certain archetypes like WB are open to splashing a third color like Red to get value out of the Outlaw mechanic. The GW archetype has potential with a Black or Red splash for Mercenary value when Saddling a Mount.

What are the Thunder Junction Limited Draft and Sealed signpost cards?

Within the Limited OTJ format, there are two Uncommon signpost cards for each dual-colored archetype. The first Uncommon is a Legendary creature and the second is a Gold enabler. A Rare Legendary also exists but doesn’t synergize with the archetype like the Uncommon signpost cards. All OTJ archetypes are graded with an A to F scale that is subject to change once the set officially launches.

OTJ Draft archetypeOTJ Uncommon signpost cardsPlayablity
WULegendary Jem Lightfoote, Sky Explorer
Wrangler of the Damned		C+
UBLegendary Lazav, Familiar Stranger
Intimidation Campaign		A-
BRLegendary Vial Smasher, Gleeful Grenadier
At Knifepoint		B-/C+
RGLegendary Jolene, Plundering Pugilist
Cactusfolk Sureshot		B-/C+
GWLegendary Miriam, Herd Whisperer
Congregation Gryff		B
WBLegendary Braon Bertram Graywater
Ruthless Lawbringer		B+
URLegendary Kraum, Violent Cacophony
Slick Sequence		B-
BGLegendary Honest Rutstein
Badlands Revival		C+
RWLegendary Ertha Jo, Frontier Mentor
Form a Posse		C-
GULegendary Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius
Make Your Own Luck		A-
