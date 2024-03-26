Category:
MTG
TCG

What are MTG Outlaws in Thunder Junction and how the mechanic works

Put together a team of Outlaws.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 12:30 pm
Outlaw with rainbow hair , sunglasses, and magical bow weapon in dessert
Image via WotC

A new mechanic called Outlaw from the Standard-legal Outlaws of Thunder Junction set is tapping into Magic: The Gathering. And like many of the mechanics in MTG, it can be a real game-changer.

Recommended Videos

Playing the role of a villain is a main theme within the MTG set Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ). The legendary Planeswalker Oko assembled a team to pull off a heist within the story for the Standard-legal set. Carrying over that “putting a team together” flavor to actual gameplay is the Outlaw mechanic, using the batching mechanic to combine five creature types. 

What are the MTG Outlaw creature types in OTJ?

Kellan in dessert of Thunder Junction holding magical weapon
Form your team of Outlaws. Image via WotC

Much like the Party mechanic from Zendikar Rising, Outlaws is a batching mechanic with five creature types. The creature types are Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlocks. Rogue is the only MTG type used in the Party and Outlaw mechanics, although it’s unlikely you’ll want to combine a deck using both mechanics.

How MTG Outlaw mechanic works in OTJ

The Outlaw mechanic within OTJ groups together creature types, resulting in additional value gained from MTG cards that synergize with the mechanic. Considered more of a rules term, the mechanic is not a creature type.

You’ll often see the Outlaw mechanic used with text like “If you control an Outlaw, X, and Y happen” or “Outlaws you control, gain X.” Outlaw enablers will also synergize with an Outlaw spell or an Outlaw card in your graveyard. 

What OTJ mechanics work with MTG Outlaw?

A new MTG mechanic called Crime(s) synergizes great with the Outlaw batching mechanic. Combining the two gives you additional value through Outlaws that also enable Crimes. A Plant Rogue creature in Green called Hardbristle Bandit was revealed during the OTJ spoiler stream. As a mana dork with the creature type Rogue, the plant synergizes with Outlaw while gaining the ability to untap each time you commit a Crime.

The new Plot mechanic also works well with Outlaw. An OTJ card like Fblthp, Lost on the Range can give the top card on your library Plot, allowing you to set up a possible combo through an Outlaw MTG enabler card. 

Is the MTG Outlaw mechanic on OTJ Commander cards?

WotC ensured that the Outlaw mechanic was showcased within the MTG Commander format through the Most Wanted OTJ Precon deck. The Legendary Vampire Olivia, Opulent Outlaw is leading the team of outcasts within the preconstructed Commander deck.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How MTG Spree Modal card mechanic works as an evolution of Kicker
Tinybones carrying stolen loot over piano in Thunder Junction
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How MTG Spree Modal card mechanic works as an evolution of Kicker
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How MTG Plot mechanic works
A bird Wizard casting spells in Thunder Junction
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How MTG Plot mechanic works
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How MTG Crime mechanic works and Outlaws of Thunder Junction payoff cards
Magda flicking gold coins in air with dragon behind the pirate.
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How MTG Crime mechanic works and Outlaws of Thunder Junction payoff cards
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How MTG Spree Modal card mechanic works as an evolution of Kicker
Tinybones carrying stolen loot over piano in Thunder Junction
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How MTG Spree Modal card mechanic works as an evolution of Kicker
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How MTG Plot mechanic works
A bird Wizard casting spells in Thunder Junction
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How MTG Plot mechanic works
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How MTG Crime mechanic works and Outlaws of Thunder Junction payoff cards
Magda flicking gold coins in air with dragon behind the pirate.
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How MTG Crime mechanic works and Outlaws of Thunder Junction payoff cards
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 26, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.