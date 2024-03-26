What are MTG Outlaws in Thunder Junction and how the mechanic works

A new mechanic called Outlaw from the Standard-legal Outlaws of Thunder Junction set is tapping into Magic: The Gathering. And like many of the mechanics in MTG, it can be a real game-changer.

Playing the role of a villain is a main theme within the MTG set Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ). The legendary Planeswalker Oko assembled a team to pull off a heist within the story for the Standard-legal set. Carrying over that “putting a team together” flavor to actual gameplay is the Outlaw mechanic, using the batching mechanic to combine five creature types.

What are the MTG Outlaw creature types in OTJ?

Form your team of Outlaws. Image via WotC

Much like the Party mechanic from Zendikar Rising, Outlaws is a batching mechanic with five creature types. The creature types are Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlocks. Rogue is the only MTG type used in the Party and Outlaw mechanics, although it’s unlikely you’ll want to combine a deck using both mechanics.

How MTG Outlaw mechanic works in OTJ

The Outlaw mechanic within OTJ groups together creature types, resulting in additional value gained from MTG cards that synergize with the mechanic. Considered more of a rules term, the mechanic is not a creature type.

You’ll often see the Outlaw mechanic used with text like “If you control an Outlaw, X, and Y happen” or “Outlaws you control, gain X.” Outlaw enablers will also synergize with an Outlaw spell or an Outlaw card in your graveyard.

What OTJ mechanics work with MTG Outlaw?

A new MTG mechanic called Crime(s) synergizes great with the Outlaw batching mechanic. Combining the two gives you additional value through Outlaws that also enable Crimes. A Plant Rogue creature in Green called Hardbristle Bandit was revealed during the OTJ spoiler stream. As a mana dork with the creature type Rogue, the plant synergizes with Outlaw while gaining the ability to untap each time you commit a Crime.

The new Plot mechanic also works well with Outlaw. An OTJ card like Fblthp, Lost on the Range can give the top card on your library Plot, allowing you to set up a possible combo through an Outlaw MTG enabler card.

Is the MTG Outlaw mechanic on OTJ Commander cards?

WotC ensured that the Outlaw mechanic was showcased within the MTG Commander format through the Most Wanted OTJ Precon deck. The Legendary Vampire Olivia, Opulent Outlaw is leading the team of outcasts within the preconstructed Commander deck.

