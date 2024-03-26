All MTG Commander Precon decks, commanders, and decklists in Outlaws of Thunder Junction

You can step into a villainous or heroic role through the four Magic: The Gathering Commander preconstructed Outlaws of Thunder Junction decks.

The release of MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) will add four new Commander Precon decks to the casual format. Supporting the Western theme within the main set, each preconstructed deck contains three Bounty cards that are optional to use if you want to spice up the gameplay. Each OTJ Commander Precon contains 100 cards and two commanders, one of which is the face commander of the preconstructed deck. And the face commanders of each MTG Precon have a borderless frame treatment.

What are the OTJ Commander Precon MTG decks?

The OTJ set contains four MTG Commander preconstructed decks, of which one has two colors and the others all have three. The preconstructed decks are Most Wanted (RWB), Grand Larceny (BGU), Quick Draw (UR), and Desert Bloom (RGW). All four decklists will be added after OTJ spoilers have been shown publically.

Most Wanted OTJ Commander deck

The Most Wanted Commander Precon deck features the MTG colors Red, White, and Black. The OTJ Outlaw mechanic is showcased with Olivia, Opulent Outlaw as the face commander.

Grand Larceny OTJ Commander deck

For those who enjoy casting your opponent’s spells, the Grand Larceny Commander Precon does exactly that. Showcasing the MTG colors Black, Green, and Blue, the face commander is Gonti, Cannyu Acquisitor.

Quick Draw OTJ Commander deck

The Quick Draw Commander Precon is the only OTJ two-color deck, featuring the colors Red and Blue. It’s a traditional spell-heavy-themed build that also incorporates the new Plot mechanic. The face commander of Quick Draw is Stella Lee, Wild Card.

Desert Bloom OTJ Commander deck

Using Desert lands to support the Western theme, Dessert Bloom is in the MTG colors Red, Green, and White. The OTJ Commander Precon deck is a discard and land-themed build with Yuma, Proud Protector as the face commander.

