Wizards of the Coast found a way to evolve unrevealed Magic: The Gathering cards further through the Plot mechanic within Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

Casting unrevealed cards from exile was once popular in Standard through the Foretell mechanic. WotC played off the Foretell mechanic for Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) through the Plot mechanic. It fits the main theme of villainy within the MTG set while also synergizing with other mechanics like committing a Crime.

What is the MTG Plot mechanic in OTJ?

Mana cost and Plot cost are not always the same. Image via WotC

Pulling off a heist or combo in MTG requires planning, which the Plot mechanic assists you in while leaving your opponent in the dark. A card using the Plot mechanic from OTJ can be placed into exile through a cost, face up, and then cast later at any time but at Sorcery speed. Cards with Plot have both a Plot cost and a regular mana cost, giving you the option to cast the spell either way.

How do I Plot a card in MTG?

To use the Plot mechanic from OTJ, you must pay its Plot cost first. A Plot cost might be the same as the card’s casting cost, but more often, you’ll find that the costs are different. Once the cost is paid, the exiled Plot card moves to a token card called Plot.

Plot: After you Plot a card, you can place the exiled card here. You may cast it as a Sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost.

How can I use MTG Plot to my advantage in OTJ?

Plot to pop off combos. Image via WotC

Plot is a new keyword mechanic within MTG and is a great way to set yourself up for combos and/or future turns. An underlying theme within OTJ is casting multiple spells during a turn or even not casting a spell at all, which can synergize with the Plot mechanic as well.

During the OTJ spoilers, a Rare Bird Wizard called Slickshot Show-Off with the Plot mechanic was revealed. It’s a basic two-drop 1/2 in Red with Flying and Haste that can also increase the bird’s power by two whenever a non-creature spell is cast that turn. The Plot cost is the same as the mana cost, which is unusual. And if your opponent is tapped out, you can take full advantage of MTG Slickshot Show-Off to win the game.

