All MTG Special Guest cards in Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Pull powerful MTG reprints in OTJ booster packs.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 03:27 pm
Faries Rogue stealing an Artifact
Image via WotC

Special Guest Magic: The Gathering cards are included in the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Standard-legal set, showcasing 10 reprints.

Wizards of the Coast continues to add MTG Special Guest reprint cards to Standard-legal sets through Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ). The set also includes two bonus sheets called The Big Score (BIG) and Breaking News. Much like traditional bonus sheets from Wilds of Eldraine or Brother’s War, Breaking News cards have a symbol that’s different from the main set, and the legality of the card isn’t changed. Cards within BIG and Special Guest also have their own symbols and are found together within The List slot in OTJ booster packs. 

How many MTG Special Guest cards are there in OTJ?

Orc Pirate showing off weapon in town
Find Special Guest cards in The List slot. Image via WotC

WotC has included only 10 Special Guest cards in OTJ in that they share a slot on The List with BIG cards. All Special Guest cards are MTG reprints with similar themes seen in OTJ and are found in both Play and Collector booster packs. 

What are the MTG Special Guest cards in OTJ?

WotC dropped a few popular reprints into OTJ, like Brazen Borrower, Stoneforge Mystic, and Morbid Opportunist. Here’s every Special Guest card in the MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction set that you can pull.

Prismatic VistaScapeshift
Notion ThiefDesertion
Morbid OpportunistMystic Snake
DesertPort Razer
Brazen BorrowerStoneforge Mystic

You can start collecting Special Guest cards from OTJ booster packs on April 12 through Prerelease events at local game stores. A digital launch of Outlaws of Thunder Junction will take place on April 16, followed by the official tabletop launch on April 19. 

Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.