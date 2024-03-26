All MTG Special Guest cards in Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Special Guest Magic: The Gathering cards are included in the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Standard-legal set, showcasing 10 reprints.

Recommended Videos

Wizards of the Coast continues to add MTG Special Guest reprint cards to Standard-legal sets through Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ). The set also includes two bonus sheets called The Big Score (BIG) and Breaking News. Much like traditional bonus sheets from Wilds of Eldraine or Brother’s War, Breaking News cards have a symbol that’s different from the main set, and the legality of the card isn’t changed. Cards within BIG and Special Guest also have their own symbols and are found together within The List slot in OTJ booster packs.

How many MTG Special Guest cards are there in OTJ?

Find Special Guest cards in The List slot. Image via WotC

WotC has included only 10 Special Guest cards in OTJ in that they share a slot on The List with BIG cards. All Special Guest cards are MTG reprints with similar themes seen in OTJ and are found in both Play and Collector booster packs.

What are the MTG Special Guest cards in OTJ?

Brazen Borrower, Port Razer, and Desert. Image via WotC Desertion, Scapeshift, and Notion Thief. Image via WotC Prismatic Vista, Morbid Opportunist, and Mystic Snake. Image via WotC

WotC dropped a few popular reprints into OTJ, like Brazen Borrower, Stoneforge Mystic, and Morbid Opportunist. Here’s every Special Guest card in the MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction set that you can pull.

Prismatic Vista Scapeshift Notion Thief Desertion Morbid Opportunist Mystic Snake Desert Port Razer Brazen Borrower Stoneforge Mystic

You can start collecting Special Guest cards from OTJ booster packs on April 12 through Prerelease events at local game stores. A digital launch of Outlaws of Thunder Junction will take place on April 16, followed by the official tabletop launch on April 19.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more