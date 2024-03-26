Wizards of the Coast created an official Magic: The Gathering mechanic called Mount & Saddle for the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set, giving players new ways to Crew.

The first Vehicle in MTG was introduced through the Kaladesh set and is now what WotC calls a deciduous mechanic. Crewing Vehicles is fun, especially within the Commander format, and the mechanic has seen plenty of Constructed play, too. Starting with the release of Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ), you’ll have a new way to Crew through Mount & Saddle by riding a creature as opposed to a Vehicle.

What is the MTG Mount & Saddle mechanic in OTJ?

Ride a creature to gain bonus value. Image via WotC

Much like a Vehicle, the Mount & Saddle mechanic has a Crew cost. The Mount portion of the mechanic is a new creature type, while Saddle is the activated ability.

Saddle definition: Saddle “N” (N equals a number that changes per MTG card)—Tap any number of creatures you control with total power N or more. This Mount becomes Saddled until the end of turn. Saddle only as a Sorcery.

Saddling is the same as Crewing in that the tapped creature turns the Mount creature into one that is Mount and Saddled.

What are the benefits of MTG Mount & Saddle in OTJ?

Most Mount and Saddle OTJ cards will have a triggered ability that results in a small bonus or advantage gained. But there are other Magic cards with the mechanic like The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride, where the bonus to Saddling is worth the cost, and then some.

The Mount and Saddle mechanic differs from Vehicle in that a Mount creature doesn’t need to get Saddled for it to be active on the battlefield. For example, The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride is a 6/5 with Trample and Haste as a Mount. Once Saddled, you gain a bonus by sacrificing the Saddled creature to draw cards and put lands onto the battlefield tapped if combat damage was applied that turn.

How many MTG Mount & Saddle cards are in OTJ?

For the start of Thunder Junction spoiler season, the only Mount & Saddle card previewed was Frog Horror Mount. Much like Vehicles, I expect there to be around three to eight Mount and Saddle cards in the whole OTJ set. And if the mechanic is well received, it’s likely that MTG Mount & Saddle could become a deciduous mechanic like Vehicle.

