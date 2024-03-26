Category:
All MTG lands in Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Desert and Fast lands return to Standard.
The Magic: The Gathering set Outlaws of Thunder Junction is tapping into Western villainous themes, showcasing full-art Basic, Fast, and Desert lands

MTG players can travel through the Omenpaths to the new Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) set, where multiple types of lands have returned to the Standard format. The main theme of the Standard-legal set is Multiverse characters on a Western plane where new mechanics like Spree and Plot reward players for tapping into their villainous side. Multiple bonus sheets like The Vault/The Big Score and Breaking News are included in the set, alongside four Commander Precon decks. But the best part of OTJ for players like myself is the lands. 

What are the MTG Desert dual-colored lands in OTJ?

All MTG desert dual-color lands in OTJ
There are 10 dual-colored desert lands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Desert lands return to Standard through the OTJ set, featuring 10 dual-colored lands. Each of the Desert lands has a rarity of Common and enters the battlefield tapped. As shown through the BW Forlorn Flats desert, the land deals one damage to a target opponent. This is a synergy that’s designed to Commit a Crime, one of the main mechanics within the OTJ set.

What MTG Fast lands are in OTJ?

Fast lands are returning to Standard MTG through the OTJ set, but only the enemy colors are getting printed. Fast lands enter the battlefield tapped unless you control two or fewer other lands. The enemy Fast lands in OTJ are Blooming Marsh (BG), Botanical Sandctum (GU) Concealed Courtyard (WB), Inspiring Vantage (RW), and Spirebluff Canal (UR)

A panorama of Fastlands in MTG OTJ
Image via WotC.

The Fastlands in OTJ also have a panorama treatment that players can collect.

What are the full-art Basic MTG lands in OTJ?

All of the full-art OTJ Basic lands display a Western theme, which I am a fan of. Of the five, Plains and Swamp are my favorites because of how the land symbol was worked into the art. Full art lands are available through both Play and Collector booster packs.  

Read Article How MTG Spree Modal card mechanic works as an evolution of Kicker
Tinybones carrying stolen loot over piano in Thunder Junction
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How MTG Spree Modal card mechanic works as an evolution of Kicker
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How MTG Plot mechanic works
A bird Wizard casting spells in Thunder Junction
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How MTG Plot mechanic works
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How MTG Crime mechanic works and Outlaws of Thunder Junction payoff cards
Magda flicking gold coins in air with dragon behind the pirate.
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How MTG Crime mechanic works and Outlaws of Thunder Junction payoff cards
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 26, 2024
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.