All MTG lands in Outlaws of Thunder Junction

The Magic: The Gathering set Outlaws of Thunder Junction is tapping into Western villainous themes, showcasing full-art Basic, Fast, and Desert lands.

Recommended Videos

MTG players can travel through the Omenpaths to the new Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) set, where multiple types of lands have returned to the Standard format. The main theme of the Standard-legal set is Multiverse characters on a Western plane where new mechanics like Spree and Plot reward players for tapping into their villainous side. Multiple bonus sheets like The Vault/The Big Score and Breaking News are included in the set, alongside four Commander Precon decks. But the best part of OTJ for players like myself is the lands.

What are the MTG Desert dual-colored lands in OTJ?

There are 10 dual-colored desert lands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Desert lands return to Standard through the OTJ set, featuring 10 dual-colored lands. Each of the Desert lands has a rarity of Common and enters the battlefield tapped. As shown through the BW Forlorn Flats desert, the land deals one damage to a target opponent. This is a synergy that’s designed to Commit a Crime, one of the main mechanics within the OTJ set.

What MTG Fast lands are in OTJ?

Blooming Marsh. Image via WotC Botanical Sanctum. Image via WotC Concealed Courtyard. Image via WotC Inspiring Vantage. Image via WotC Spirebluff Canal. Image via WotC

Fast lands are returning to Standard MTG through the OTJ set, but only the enemy colors are getting printed. Fast lands enter the battlefield tapped unless you control two or fewer other lands. The enemy Fast lands in OTJ are Blooming Marsh (BG), Botanical Sandctum (GU) Concealed Courtyard (WB), Inspiring Vantage (RW), and Spirebluff Canal (UR).

Image via WotC.

The Fastlands in OTJ also have a panorama treatment that players can collect.

What are the full-art Basic MTG lands in OTJ?

Forest Basic land. Image via WotC Island Basic land. Image via WotC Mountain Basic land. Image via WotC Plains Basic land. Image via WotC swamp Basic land. Image via WotC

All of the full-art OTJ Basic lands display a Western theme, which I am a fan of. Of the five, Plains and Swamp are my favorites because of how the land symbol was worked into the art. Full art lands are available through both Play and Collector booster packs.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more