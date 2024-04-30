Hatsune Miku on stage for MTG card Harmonize
All MTG Hatsune Miku Secret Lair Spring Superdrop cards

Show off art of Hatsune Miku on popular reprinted MTG cards.
Wizards of the Coast has partnered with Hatsune Miku for a Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond Secret Lair, with the first of four drops appearing through the Spring Superdrop.

Pop culture and MTG are crossing over again through four Secret Lair drops featuring Hatsune Miku, a popular Vocaloid software voicebank developed by Crypton Future Media in 2007. The name Hatsune Miku is Japanese and translates to “the first sound of the future.” Much like past Magic IP crossovers, all the Spring Superdrop Secret Lair cards are reprints featuring new art. 

Every Hatsune Miku MTG card in Spring Superdrop Secret Lair and prices

Some MTG Hatsune Miku Spring Superdrop Secret Lair cards have new names with the original printed under them, while others have maintained the card’s original name. Art for the Universes Beyond cards was illustrated by Jehan Choo, Justyna Dura, Mandy Jurgens, Dani Pendergast, Yuko Shimizu, and 出利/SYUTSURI.

Six cards are included within the Hatsune Miku Spring Superdrop Secret Lair, priced at $29.99 for non-foil and $39.99 for foil:

  • Chandra’s Ignition as Miku’s Spark
  • Azusa, Lost but Seeking as Miku, Lost but Singing
  • Feather, the Redeemed as Miku, the Renowned
  • Shelter
  • Harmonize
  • Inspiring Vantage 

When are MTG Hatsune Miku Secret Lair cards releasing?

The release date for MTG’s Hatsune Miku Secret Lair Spring Superdrop is May 13 at 8am CT. All Secret Lair drops are available for a limited time, with a limited number of cards printed for the drop.

Once the print cap is met, the Hatsune Miku Universes Beyond cards within the Secret Lair Spring Superdrop will be sold out and you’ll have to wait for the next one.

WotC hasn’t released the dates for the other three MTG Hatsune Miku Secret Lair drops at time of writing, but we do know they’re slated to release throughout 2024, with the Spring Superdrop featuring the first of four drops.

What MTG formats are Universes Beyond Hatsume Miku cards legal to play in?

All MTG Universes Beyond cards are legal to play through Eternal formats. Any of the Hatsune Miku Secret Lair cards can be played in standard MTG formats like Commander, Legacy, Vintage, and Pauper. Eternal formats don’t rotate like the core MTG Standard format and have no restrictions on when the card was printed.

