Skyrocketing MTG Princess Bride Secret Lair drop shocks community

An unlikely Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair has doubled in price as products begin to ship, leaving the community confused as to why this drop is seeing a huge price spike.

Every month, Wizards of the Coast pumps out a variety of Secret Lair drops, showcasing reprinted MTG cards with new art that can include IP crossovers. The Princess Bride drop slid under the radar in October, featuring popular reprints like Pack Rat and Silence. Each Secret Lair drop also comes with a surprise promo card, which ended up being a Command Tower with “Storm the Castle” art displayed in comic book form. Originally priced at $39.99 for the foil drop, the Princess Bride Secret Lair has doubled in price as products begin to ship out, selling on TCGPlayer for around $85.

Inigo, Avenging Swordsman (Samut, Voice of Dissent) | Image via WotC

Prices typically rise as a Secret Lair product begins to ship and then fall slightly afterward. But Princess Bride is outpricing other products that were a part of the same monthly drop, like the foil Doctor Who: The Weeping Angels drop, which was also originally $39.99 and is now valued at around $75. Prices of singles from the MTG Princess Bride Secret Lair cards are also high on the secondary market, with the lowest-priced foil at around $8.

Here are the foil single prices of Princess Bride from the MTG Secret Lair, according to TCGPlayer:

Buttercup, Provincial Princess (Sisay, Weatherlight Captain) : Around $14

: Around $14 Miracle Max, Unemployed (Marchesa, the Black Rose) : Around $12

: Around $12 Rodents of Unusual Size (Pack Rat) : Around $18

: Around $18 Vizzini, Criminal Mastermind (Baral, Chief of Compliance) : Around $8

: Around $8 Inigo, Avenging Swordsman (Samut, Voice of Dissent) : Around $20

: Around $20 Fezzik, Rhyming Giant (Brion Stoutarm) : Around $9

: Around $9 Westly, Dread Pirate Roberts (Fynn, the Fangbearer) : Around $20

: Around $20 Battle of Wits : Around $9

: Around $9 Silence : Around $20

: Around $20 Command Tower promo: Around $22

The Princess Bride Secret Lair prices have surprised the community, with a Reddit user calling out older players with “MTG boomers love Princess Bride.” Others blamed product fatigue as the reason for collectors missing out on the original drop, which has led to spiked prices as demand rises.

As for me, it’s a top-five favorite movie of all time. At time of writing, orders for the Princess Bride Secret Lair are being shipped. I have already received mine, and I can say the quality is top-notch. And no, I won’t be selling mine on the secondary market.